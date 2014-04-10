11 Best Hollywood Twitter Reactions To Stephen Colbert As Letterman’s Replacement

#Late Night #The Late Show #David Letterman #Stephen Colbert
04.10.14

News broke this morning that CBS has snagged Stephen Colbert away from Comedy Central to replace David Letterman when he retires next year. Obviously the Internet immediately exploded. Here are some of the best reactions!

#1 – Some questioned if Colbert can handle the hard-hitting questions.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

#2 – While others quickly discovered his secret to success.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

#3 – Some speculated on the fate of 'The Colbert Report'.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

#4 – While others just wanted to be guests…eventually.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

#5 – It wasn't long until this startling statistic came out.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

#6 – The rest of the Late Night family welcomed him to the cult club.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

#7 – While existential ennui gripped the folks at home.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

#8 – The ins-and-outs of show business musical chairs are complex and murky.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

#9 – And the casting call for Colbert's replacement might be tricky.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

#10 – In the end, he overcame every obstacle to succeed!

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

#11 – But this still would've been funny.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Late Night#The Late Show#David Letterman#Stephen Colbert
TAGSdavid lettermanlate nightSTEPHEN COLBERTthe colbert reportTHE LATE SHOW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP