11 Best Hollywood Twitter Reactions To Stephen Colbert As Letterman’s Replacement

News broke this morning that CBS has snagged Stephen Colbert away from Comedy Central to replace David Letterman when he retires next year. Obviously the Internet immediately exploded. Here are some of the best reactions!

#1 – Some questioned if Colbert can handle the hard-hitting questions.

I pray Stephen Colbert is the right choice, I shudder to think of someone unqualified asking Katherine Heigl about her summer plans – Matt Oswalt (@Puddinstrip) April 10, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#2 – While others quickly discovered his secret to success.

The cancel Colbert controversy worked out pretty well for him. Well I happen to despise Asians. That is the WORST race! #cancelreview – Andy Daly (@TVsAndyDaly) April 10, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#3 – Some speculated on the fate of 'The Colbert Report'.

[S] Plot twist: Letterman will be taking over “The Colbert Report”. – Paul and Storm (@paulandstorm) April 10, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#4 – While others just wanted to be guests…eventually.

.@StephenAtHome I”m flattered but network will prob want you to have Hanks/Jolie/etc as first guest. Happy to come on the 1st week though? – rob delaney (@robdelaney) April 10, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#5 – It wasn't long until this startling statistic came out.

Stephen Colbert replaces David Letterman at the age of 49, becoming the youngest person on CBS since the Two and a Half Men Jesusy kid – Mike Lawrence (@TheMikeLawrence) April 10, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#6 – The rest of the Late Night family welcomed him to the cult club.

I'd like to welcome the great @StephenAtHome to network late night and also congratulate him on his new name: Jimmy Colbert. – jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) April 10, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#7 – While existential ennui gripped the folks at home.

Wow, Colbert replacing Letterman. Who's replacing Fallon? And Kimmel? And who will replace them? Oh my God, we're all gonna die someday! – Julius Sharpe (@juliussharpe) April 10, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#8 – The ins-and-outs of show business musical chairs are complex and murky.

Maybe I don't know how show business works, but… uh, Stephen Colbert is replacing Letterman, that means I'm not? – Todd Barry (@toddbarry) April 10, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#9 – And the casting call for Colbert's replacement might be tricky.

Gonna be tough to find a new host for the Colbert Report, not many people have that last name. – Sean Thomason (@TheThomason) April 10, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#10 – In the end, he overcame every obstacle to succeed!

In spite of being white, male, straight, popular, competent, and rich, Stephen Colbert has overcome the odds and succeeded. – Teju Cole (@tejucole) April 10, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#11 – But this still would've been funny.

Stephen Colbert is a good choice, but I was hoping they'd pick Ben Affleck so I could watch the planet explode in nerd-rage again. – SarcasticRover (@SarcasticRover) April 10, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js