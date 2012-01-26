Round-up: Cracking the code of ‘Tinker, Tailor’

Judging from the reactions of readers and colleagues alike, it seems a lot of people have trouble untangling the proudly knotty, restlessly non-linear espionage narrative of “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” — “It’s my favorite film of the year that I didn’t understand at all,” one friend quite sincerely admitted to me. Some have even speculated that the film might have done better in the Oscar race if voters had found it easier to follow. Being acquainted with both John Le Carré’s novel and the previous TV adaptation thereof, it’s with no great sense of superiority that I say I found the film clear enough, but I was still fascinated by the estimable David Bordwell’s thorough breakdown of just what’s going on in the film, decoding both its structure and imagery. [David Bordwell]
Mary J. Blige, pointedly not nominated by the music branch for her closing credits dirge from “The Help,” thinks the Academy is “being mean.” [Billboard]
Enjoy his final month of red-carpet tricks: Uggie is retiring, apparently. Of course, that’s what Steven Soderbergh said too. [The Guardian]
What can we learn about this year’s Oscar hopefuls from their title typography? A lot, it seems. [Ultraculture]
Jack Egan talks to the year’s most laurelled cinematographer, Emmanuel Lubezki. Is it finally his year? (Look out for our Oscar Guide on the category later today.) [Below the Line]
Eva Fogelman, founding director of the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous, profiles Agnieszka Holland’s Oscar-nominated Holocaust drama “In Darkness.” [Forward]
Ali Gray tweaks the posters of several Oscar nominees to reflect what they’re actually about. [The Shiznit]
Nathaniel Rogers is certain of at least one of next year’s Oscar nominees for Art Direction, Costume Design… and Best Supporting Actress? Don’t stop believing, my friend. [The Film Experience]
Finally, Sundance has announced its prizewinners in the short film category. Could we see any of them in the Oscar race next year? [Sundance]
Finally, Viola Davis may be best friends with Meryl Streep, but reckons she “can whoop [Meryl’s] behind in a good old-fashioned street fight.” I’d pay to see that. [The Huffington Street]
“The Living Proof” was definitely snubbed. As was “Lay Your Head Down.” What a ridiculous category this year.
Come on, they’re both dismal songs. Not every snoozy closing credits ballad from a major-category contender warrants a nomination.
Yeah, you have to give the Academy credit for nominating songs that are actually lively and fun and energetic. All of this year’s original song performances will actually be entertaining to watch this year.
Yes, they are good songs and deserved nominations.
“All of this year’s original song performances”
All? Don’t you mean ‘both?’ ;)
Whether or not her song was any good, I agree with Blige that the Academy was being mean in this situation. They clearly don’t like this category and they outwardly treat it with contempt with their frequently odd snubs and by only nominating 2 songs this year. My question is, If you find voting for a particular category tedious to the point that you vote on it with contempt, why even bother? they really need to just axe this category.
Yeah, I really liked the song from ‘The Help’. Furthermore, if nominated, I think it could have won (being a BP nominee) and poor Thomas Newman could have won his first much-deserved Oscar.
I also liked the GlennClose/O’Connor song. THAT could have given Glenn Close her win.
On the whole, I think the nominees should have been:
Muppets – but a better song
Rio – but a better song
Capt. America – duh
The Help
Albert Nobbs
Mean? Eh. But they absolutely screwed over some good songs.
Come on? You come on. They are anything but dismal songs. I can’t even imagine how anyone could say that.
I’m not a Le Carre fan, haven’t read the book. I will readily admit to being lost much of the first hour of Tinker Tailor, but it came together for me eventually. ha! I liked not being able to put all the pieces together immediately, though. I left with a few questions, but I wasn’t unsatisfied or anything. I came to it cold and loved it. Having said that, Tinker Tailor isn’t in my top 10 of the year but probably is in my top 20. There are things about the movie I deeply admire.
I didn’t find Tinker, Tailor hard to follow, I just thought it was a crap film. The editing was awful and the screenplay was incredibly flawed.
Can someone please make a movie with Meryl Streep vs. Viola Davis recreating the first scene of kill bill vol. 1 with the bride against vernita green. That might be the best thing of all time.
Even if you follow the plot of “Tinker Tailor,” the reveal is underwhelming. You just think, “Okay–the author went with him instead of one of the other characters.”
And given that the film is is a rather matter of fact and grounded exploration of the espionage world, that kind of ending was appropriate. I don’t think a twist-heavy reveal would have been in tune with the rest of the film, and the conclusion they come to is the one that I find to be the most balanced between being intriguing and plausible.
Also, the resolution of TTSS adds a layer of emotional depth (albeit still presented in a chilly way) the the film would lack otherwise. Oldman and those other two performances (I think most who have seen the film will know the two I’m talking about) really own that last section of the film in a few very effecting scenes.
Not sure if this is of interest to anyone, but you can watch two of the nominated animated shorts for free from the NFB’s website: [www.nfb.ca]
I hadn’t read Le Carre’s book or seen the original series with Alec Guinness, but I loved the film and didn’t find it that hard to follow.
On the note of “Tinker, Tailor”, I saw the film with 3 of my friends in NYC. The reactions between the 4 of us couldn’t be more divided. My one friend ( and the other movie buff beside myself) said that he really wanted to watch it again to piece it together, and was asking a lot of intriguing questions. The second friend appreciated it on a visual and cerebral level and felt he understood things better towards the end, but admitted to being completely lost during the setup. My last friend was so lost at the beginning that he got frustrated to the point of giving up on attempting to follow it. I completely understand and sympathize with each of their reactions. I myself, the only one who had read the book, though not the whole book, but all of the narrative setup, was surprised by how thrown off and somewhat lost I was at the beginning. The film does a great deal of restructuring, so much so that the timeline threw me off a bit. But I eventually settled back into the narrative and it seemed that things did properly piece together. Upon watching it a second time, I was definitely able to follow the plot (though it was still a bit challenging), but the narrative ties itself together rather well, given the dense nature of the plot and the streamlined running length with which to cover it. I don’t think this is a flawless adaptation, but it’s certainly one of the very best you could get from a novel that doesn’t inherently lend itself well to the medium.
I “appreciated” the performances. I thought the look of the film (cin, sets, costumes) were impeccable. I liked the score. And the story is decent. But yeah … I had a real tough time following the film. I hoped it wasn’t just me. And sure enough, everyone was talking about the film in the hallway afterwards and they seemed just as confused if not much moreso than me.
And I really don’t consider myself a casual, non-tuned in movie viewer. I always immerse myself. I just couldn’t grasp this one, fully.
The friend I was with who is a heck of alot quicker than me in piecing together such things was looking up things on her phone during the movie, because she was having trouble following. :)
No wonder she was having trouble following if she was fiddling about on her phone.
ha! Well, she was looking up details about the plot, character names, things like that. She claims.
that seems a bit counterintuitive to a film you have to pay really close attention to.
Hm, I find Tinker Tailor’s screenplay and editing very efficient and organic. Straughan and O’Connor basically chopped the novel up into pieces, shuffled and reassembled them into a, well, quote Straughan, mosaic-like script.
*Spoilers*
I appreciate how they reorganized the plot pieces into bigger chunks. Then they inserted flashbacks (which are not confusing at all, since they are seen mostly from Smiley’s POV or told by people Smiley visit), Polyakov (Safe House), and Alleline (Witchcraft) scenes in between those chunks.
So the way I see those big chunks are:
-Operation Testify and Control’s fall (Smiley’s retirement)
-Investigation commences as Tarr returns
-Smiley and Guillam investigate.
-Tarr’s story and personal sacrifices (Smiley’s monologue, Guillam’s decision, and Smiley recalling his discovery of Ann’s infidelity)
-Investigation continues: Smiley visits Jerry Westerby and Jim Prideaux
-Smiley sets a trap and catches the mole
-Smiley returns to Circus
And those inserts I mentioned above all have transition cues or clues that let you know where each scene takes place, except for Alleline’s scenes which however are brief and shouldn’t be so confusing. When flashbacks start, they are either recalled by George or told by Connie Sachs and Jerry Westerby.
Notice how Connie Sachs and Jerry Westerby are briefly seen in the opening credits sequence. Then they are re-introduced (or properly introduced) by Guillam as retired agents, then Smiley visits them in later scenes.
Also notice how we are supposed to know this scene or that takes place. Take the inserts of the Polyakov/Safe House. They are inserted either after Smiley talks about Polyakov (e.g. after his visit to Connie Sachs who got fired because of her inquiry into Polyakov) or when he mentions him with Minister/Lacon. More importantly (and kudos to the writers for this), you hear a dog barking every single time the Safe House appears. You should know by the second time you hear a dog barking, this is the cue to the Safe House/Polyakov. Oh, and also don’t forget that we repeatedly see the lift containing files climbing up (in the credits scene and in the scene where an unseen character secretly takes out the files and delivers to Polyakov/the Safe House.)
How about Ricki Tarr’s voice being heard over and over, as Smiley’s investigation reaches its peak. “Everything the Circus thinks is gold is shit.” You first hear this vaguely in the middle section, then slightly more clearly when Smiley walks and contemplates, and most clearly when a revelation comes to Smiley. It’s one of the examples that this movie is a constant interplay of repetition and escalation.
The writers give us all the clues and cues (you’d be surprised by how many times they are actually repeated) so that we don’t get lost. So when you really pay attention on second viewing, you won’t get as lost as you did on first viewing.
Oh, I also appreciate how the writers introduce the different locations without resorting to captions.
We know where each scene takes place by the characters mentioning it in the previous scenes. Or in Paris, in the event people have missed the establishing shot with the Eiffel Tower in it, there’s someone speaking French (as simple as Merci) in the background as Tarr waits.
Some people complain it’s boring. On the contrary, it’s more likely you’ve missed the clues as they pass by quickly. But those clues are repeated and reinforced over and over and over, so once you pick up on what shots/scenes/sounds are repeated, hopefully you’ll enjoy the film more.
Hm there was more I wanted to talk about..damn I forgot what it was.
Hm probably I should’ve said Tarr’s story and how the agents’ profession takes its toll on their personal lives…guess not a big difference. lol
Oops it’s Polyakov (Witchcraft: Safe House) and Alleline (Witchcraft: Americans) since Witchcraft itself is double-sided and therefore deceptive in itself. Tarr’s ‘Everything the Circus thinks is gold is shit’ implies its duplicity. I’ve seen the movie five times in theatres and on every single viewing I’m amazed at the clarity with which the writers actually handled the material. Great great work. I should stop posting comments…