Round-up: On the Viola-Meryl pact

Later today, I’ll be serving up our Oscar Guide in the Best Actress category — but if you want an appetizer for that subject, Andrew O’Hehir has written a good piece on the sincere, season-long show of mutual appreciation between the category’s frontrunners, Viola Davis and Meryl Streep. (“This is your year,” Streep apparently said to Davis at the New York critics’ awards.) He gets a few things wrong (like saying that Davis wasn’t a surefire nominee last month, when she’s plainly been the frontrunner since August), and I’m not sure the title “how Viola Davis took Meryl Streep’s Oscar” hits the right note, but O’Hehir’s insights into Davis’s canny but not cynical self-campaigning, as well as the value of her relationship with Streep, are pointed and sensible amid a chorus of more hysterical commentary about the race. [Salon]
After Seth Rogen knocked the Academy for not nominating “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” Ben Child thinks he has a point. Where’s the genre love? [The Guardian]
Oscar-nominated sound editor Lon Bender — one of the nominees we’re hoping will upset on Sunday — talks us through his work on “Drive.” [New York Times]
Steve Pond on actress-turned-nun (and still-active AMPAS voter) Dolores Hart, subject of the Oscar-nominated documentary short “Gold is the New Elvis.” [The Odds]
Applying something called the “Heat Meter” to gauge if this is the best year of Meryl Streep’s career. Isn’t et easier just to look at the performances? Either way, the answer is no. [LA Times]
Harvard freshman Ben Zauzmer has devised some kind of mathematical formula to predict this year’s Oscar winners. Note: if/when Viola Davis wins, we’ll officially know that ALL MATH IS WRONG. [Oscar Forecast]
Julie Miller thinks it’s “safe to assume” that “W.E.” is winning an Oscar on Sunday. I reckon there’s an 80% chance of Julie Miller being very surprised. [Vanity Fair]
Ryan Jones consults the kids of America on this year’s Oscar race. They like the chance of “The Tree of Life” for Best Picture, and Selena Gomez for Best Actress. [Vulture]
On the resourceful ways studios have found to get around the Academy’s newly tightened campaign restrictions. [Baltimore Sun]
Away from the Oscar beat, Mike D’Angelo speaks up in defense of movie piracy. [Listen Eggroll]
“I’m not sure the title “how Viola Davis took Meryl Streep’s Oscar” hits the right note”
Why do I feel like every year people forget that we go through this same routine every single times she’s nominated.
I was going to comment the same thing. It’s always “Meryl Streep vs. ‘blank,'” and, of course, “blank” always wins, and in most cases, “blank” winning is already a foregone conclusion. It annoys me to see so many media outlets creating hype and drama when none exists.
Another case in point – Peter Travers. In his Oscar round-up piece, he says that Streep is the favorite and that “the main reason Davis isn’t the odds-on favorite is that a few idiots believe Davis has a supporting role.” I read that and thought, “What planet are you living on?” Davis has been the favorite to win for months now. He goes on to say that the Actor race “is a contest between two of the sexiest guys alive. That would be George Clooney and Brad Pitt.” I wonder if he wrote the piece back in November.
At least Seth Rogen is griping about someone else’s movie getting stiffed, not his own movie, a la Steve McQueen.
yes, even when it’s work that’s more to the credit of your actor, it’s pompous to pimp your own film like that, and criticize and entire nation because How dare they not like your film
Does Meryl mean that as a compliment or an insult? Lately, Best Actress winners have suffered failed relationships and career down-spirals.
“Note: if/when Viola Davis wins, we’ll officially know that ALL MATH IS WRONG”
Well, actually, in his predictions, Davis and Streep both have 24% chances. So math would be right.
Though we will know ALL MATH IS WRONG when Tree of Life wins Best Cinematography. Which it totally will. Harvey will not steal this award too, will he? It’s impossible…oh, crap.
The Salon article makes some great points and has nice things to say about both actresses, but it sort of pisses me off how (some) journalists are continuously bringing up Charlize Theron’s “you’re hot as shit” comment at the Hollywood Round Table and sort of crucifying her for it. Yes, it was unrelated to the issue they were discussing at that time (about how African-American women are at the bottom of the totem pole with Hollywood casting directors), and maybe highlights her naivete about the politics of the studio system, but her comment obviously had good intentions and she genuinely meant it. And to write that it’s some sort of justice for Davis that Theron’s movie “bombed” and was a “dud” and that she missed an Oscar nomination is just mean-spirited and unfair. Young Adult was terrific and Theron was excellent and was unfairly overlooked this season. I know it’s random to bring this up, but it bothered me.
I agree. Theron meant the comment as nothing more than a jovial aside — and a truthful one, at that.
agreed
And it also should be noted that that’s just Theron’s sense of humor. And I think it’s really refreshing that she’s has one and is willing to speak her mind like that.