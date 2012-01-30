Round-up: Sundance tames the ‘Beasts’

I always find Sundance coverage rather difficult to follow from a distance — critics there seem to talk much more about what they’re seeing next than what they just saw, leaving me more aware of titles than actual movies. Still, two films generated enough buzz to permeate my consciousness, and as it happens they both emerged as prizewinners on the weekend: the rapturously reviewed “Beasts of the Southern Wild” took the Grand Jury Prize for dramatic features, while “The Surrogate,” an acclaimed performance vehicle for John Hawkes and Helen Hunt, took both an Audience Award and a Jury Prize for its cast. Both have been acquired by Fox Searchlight, and some are already whispering the O-word. I just can’t go there, but I’m glad we’re allowed to like Hunt again. Greg Ellwood has the full list of winners. [Awards Campaign]
Andrew O’Hehir picks out the titles to watch from this year’s festival. [Salon]
Surprise SAG winner Jean Dujardin celebrates his victory with a few bars of “La Marsellaise.” Because, you know, he wasn’t already charming enough. [YouTube]
Even if you’re not as thrilled as I am by Dujardin’s win, Jeffrey Wells’ prolonged sulk about this year’s Oscar race makes for highly enjoyable theater. [Hollywood Elsewhere]
Struck by the obvious inspiration “The Descendants” takes from “Tokyo Story?” Me neither, but Oscar-nominated editor Kevin Tent explains. [Thompson on Hollywood]
Why “The Descendants” settles on resignation as man’s answer to living in a “post-macho world,” whatever that may be. [The Guardian]
George Clooney and Stephen Daldry join three of this year’s Best Director nominees for a round-table discussion. (You can guess which two are absent.) [LA Times]
Mark London Williams talk to FX man Erik Nash, something of a surprise Oscar nominee for “Real Steel.” [Below the Line]
Still stumped by that wild Best Picture nod for “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,” Michael C. suggests the film was actually helped by its bad reviews. [The Film Experience]
Geez, Wells is too bitter about the best actor thing. I have such disdain for The Descendants that it didn’t bother me one bit. Besides, I’m not The Artist’s biggest fan but Dujardin’s performance is hardly limited to “smile and grin and tapdance.”
I’m fine with everyone winning except Clooney. At this point he just keeps getting nominated for being Clooney, his dramatic performances are mediocre and lack authenticity.
Seriously. Anyone but Clooney. But that means he’ll probably win.
I don’t think I’ve ever been so “anyone but _____” as I am this year with Clooney.
Savouring every single second of Dujardin this awards season, as he is giving me just as much joy (though in a totally different capacity) that Jesse Eisenberg’s promotion of The Social Network did last year. I’ve just about had enough of Clooney’s mugging, though. People complain that Betty White gets too much attention?
Also, John Hawkes for Best Actor next year? I’m already excited!
Sorry for the barrage, but also just read this piece by Bill Wyman on Slate about Spielberg’s movies and thought others might find it interesting, as well:
[www.slate.com]
Clooney will show up at the Sound Mixing roundtable too I bet.
10/10.
I personally don’t think Clooney has been in enough roundtables! What state is he from again?
Did you know he was in a Terry Malick flick?
Guy, loved the shout-out for Helen Hunt. ALways enjoyed her in Mad About You. I dug her in Twister. Her small role in Cat Away is powerful. And I am one of the very few who am fine with her winning in ’97. Dench is one of my faves. But I think Hunt was nearly as or just as good in a completely different type of role.
Cas*t Away.
John Hawkes vs Daniel Day Lewis. FIGHT!
I’m thinking Hugh Jackman could be a major player in next year’s awards if “Les Misérables” takes off. I want him to complete his Triple Crown of acting.
Why do I have a weird feeling we’re not going to be talking about Les Misérables this time next year?
Guy, I can’t help but agree with you on that one.
It’s a shame, really. I’d like to think that Tom Hooper would not screw up Les Miserables. He’s proven to be so able. I’m sure Jackman, Crowe, Hathaway, et al will give it their all. The craftwork will probably be impeccable. And yet, given the enormity of the project, the epic scope, & the narrative (that most likely won’t transition well from stage to screen) has me thinking it will be an uphill battle. I hope for the best, though. LOVE Les Miserables.
I don’t know what to expect with Les Miserable and I have yet to see Australia.
vs. Philip Seymour Hoffman vs. Jamie Foxx
I shudder at the thought of Jamie Foxx winning another Oscar.