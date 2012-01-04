Round-up: What the movies wore in 2011

#Keira Knightley
01.04.12 7 years ago 3 Comments

I may have said this a few times before, but Clothes On Film is one of the smartest film blogs out there. Viewing and analyzing cinema from a sartorial perspective, Chris Laverty understands that there’s more to great costume design than lavish corsets and hoop skirts, and his round-up of 2011’s collected cinematic wardrobe is a case in point. Alongside appreciations of awards-bound threads from “Hugo” and “The Artist,” Laverty is no less intrigued by the non-period work in such films as “Source Code” and “Drive”: not only Ryan Gosling’s already-iconic satin jacket, but his simple, dirty Henley tee, “reinvent[ing] the uniform of the protector.” The Academy’s costumers’ branch could do worse than take a look at this piece for ideas. [Clothes on Film]

Get past the traffic-grabbing repetition of the words “Keira Knightley’s vagina,” and this is a thoughtful piece on the actress’s “unwhitening” in “A Dangerous Method.” [The New Inquiry]

On the parallels between four East Asian entries in the hunt for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar. [The Carpetbagger]

Andrew O’Hehir champions “Pariah,” “Pina” and (really?) “Albert Nobbs” as alternatives to “overwrought and overrated Oscar bait.” [Salon]

Is Woody Allen America’s answer to Chekhov? A lovely appreciation by Tim Robey. [The Telegraph]

Pete Hammond on the starriest (and sexiest) Best Actor race in memory. [Deadline]

Steve Pond talks to Ben Kingsley about “under-acting” in “Hugo.” [Reuters]

The Berlinale has announced its curtain-raiser: French costume drama “Farewell My Queen,” starring Diane Kruger. [Variety]

In case you were wondering, Jeff Wells still doesn’t care for “The Artist,” and calls this “an awards season to forget.” (Unless, of course, you like “The Artist.”) [Hollywood Elsewhere]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Keira Knightley
TAGSA DANGEROUS METHODACADEMY AWARDSALBERT NOBBSBEN KINGSLEYdriveFAREWELL MY QUEENHUGOIn ContentionKEIRA KNIGHTLEYPARIAHPINATHE ARTISTWOODY ALLEN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP