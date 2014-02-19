Roundup: Could ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ win the makeup Oscar on just $250?

“Dallas Buyers Club” is looks likely to win the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar, not least because AMPAS members might feel happier checking that off than “Bad Grandpa” or “The Lone Ranger.” If it does, though, it’ll surely be the humblest achievement ever to take the award, as Katey Rich learns that makeup artist Robin Mathews’ entire budget for the film was just $250: “‘The Academy just gasped when they heard that,’ Mathews says, with no lack of pride in her voice … ‘We had to take them back and forth from their sickest look to their healthiest look, up to five times in one day … They maintained that 40-pound weight loss throughout. So when you see them in the film, and they look like they”re 25 pounds heavier and healthier because of the medication, that”s just makeup.'” [Vanity Fair]

Dana Stevens loves “Frozen,” but has serious issues with the “anti-feminist” message of its “Let it Go” number. [Slate]

Three-time DGA nominee Rob Reiner will be celebrated at the Film Society of Lincoln Center at their annual Chaplin Award Gala. [Screen Daily]

Steve Pond interprets the last wave of Oscar campaign ads. [The Wrap]

Five recent films that would work really well as novels. (What, no “Ride Along?”) [Word and Film]

Nathaniel Rogers speaks to Oscar-winning costume designer Michael O’Connor about his nominated work on “The Invisible Woman,” and why he doesn’t think expertise is required to vote in technical categories. [The Film Experience]

Jared Leto on how donning a suit felt like dressing in drag in “Dallas Buyers Club.” [LA Times]

A previously unseen Derek Jarman feature will be premiered next month at the British Film Institute. [Guardian]

Our own Kris Tapley delivers the news that Roger Deakins won’t be shooting the next Bond film. [Twitter]