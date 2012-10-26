Roundup: Hollywood Awards do their thing

I accidentally neglected to mention the Hollywood Film Awards in yesterday’s roundup. There may be much skepticism in the blogosphere as to their credibility, but like it or not, they are an awards show at the start of the season — and we can expect to see a lot more of certain honorees in the months to come. Of course, the winners had all been announced beforehand: “Silver Linings Playbook” was a favorite of theirs, taking directing honors for David O. Russell, while Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro were named actor and supporting actor of the year, respectively. Others winners included Marion Cotillard, Amy Adams and Quvenzhané Wallis — but by the time “Django Unchained” wins for its screenplay, when no one’s yet had a chance to see how the script works on film, you get why they’re not taken too seriously. As usual, Scott Feinberg is the go-to man on this subject. [The Race]
With Jessica Chastain now in the lead race for “Zero Dark Thirty,” those in the know say she could be a real threat. [Gold Derby]
Nathaniel Rogers looks at the Oscar talk, such as it is, for Anne Hathaway in “The Dark Knight Rises,” and why she still doesn’t compare to Michelle Pfeiffer. [The Film Experience]
Steve Pond speaks to one of the real-life Iran hostages from the events depicted in “Argo,” who tells him: Yes, there are inaccuracies in the film, and no, it doesn’t matter. [The Odds]
Jon Weisman on an Oscar season in which there seem to be more unseen players than usual at this point. [The Vote]
The William Faulkner estate files a lawsuit against Sony Pictures Classics for using a line from “Requiem for a Nun” without permission. The past certainly is not dead. [New York Times]
R. Kurt Osenlund wonders if this will be the year the Academy warms to Wes Anderson in the top races, and concludes that they probably won’t. [The House Next Door]
The Media Action Network for Asian-Americans takes issue with “Cloud Atlas” making up white actors as Asian, though they acknowledge the film’s artistic ambition in doing so. How civil. [The Guardian]
Speaking of “Cloud Atlas,” with the film likely to be a bit of a leap for Tom Hanks fans, is he still the box office force he once was? [Vulture]
My view on the “Cloud Atlas” race altering make-up work is that if they were singling out one race with this treatment, then that could be cause for concern. But here’s what I’d ask the Media Action Network for Asian Americans, do you have issue with Zhou Xun, an asian actress, playing a white character in one of the storylines is the film? yeah, that’s what I thought. Also, Halle Berry, a mixed race actress, also plays a white character in one storyline, so there doesn’t appear to be any specific racial targeting going on in the film.
The Hollywood Film Awards also gave an acting award to Les Mis, and an editing award to Zero Dark Thirty. So I think it’s safe to assume they have seen those films, as well as Django Unchained.
Your trust is touching, Jonnybon — but no, it’s not at all safe to assume that.
No one gives editing or performance awards to unseen material. So clearly they have seen some version of those two films. There’s no two ways. So yeah, it is safe to assume they have seen Django, too.
If you only knew…
There’s no two ways.
In principle, you’re right. But we’re not talking about principle here. I don’t know how to make it any clearer to you.
Well, unless there’s something you know that you’re not telling us, that’s the only way it could possibly be.
We are telling you. They reward films without seeing them. These aren’t merit-based awards — it’s a PR opp driven by profit. This is widely known.
It’s nice that you’re so untainted by cynicism, but I’m afraid you’re simply incorrect in this case.
If that were true (and “widely known”), it would be a massive story and something would be done to prevent it from happening. It’s unfathomable.
You’re precious. Don’t ever change.
Oh, there’s nothing like a good, condescending dose of sarcasm, is there.
The Wes Anderson link goes to the Tom Hanks box office article.
The Iranian hostage article is an interesting read. Given the giant leaps “Argo” takes with the suspense aspects, I’m surprised that the reaction from the real life subjects involved is basically “eh, it’s a Hollywood movie, it’s not supposed to be realistic”. Past movies have generated more controversy for far less.
Guy, I read the article that Nathaniel Rogers wrote about Anne Hathaway / Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman. Nathaniel was very complimentary of Hathaway. He understands both Catwomen were different and there universes are different. To be fair, Anne’s version of Catwoman is more of the embodiment of the Catwoman from the comic books. I enjoyed Michelle’s Catwoman performance, but this character isn’t a derange lunatic-that is completely unstable.
A couple of days ago, Hathaway received great notices for her live acting and singing performance of Sally Bowles ( “Cabaret”). This is not an easy task because that character is incredibly iconic. I would love to see Pfeiffer tackle Sally. But, I don’t think she has the acting chops nor the singing chops to pull-off that wonderfully delicious role.