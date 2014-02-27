Roundup: How this year’s Oscar nominees reveal the gender gap

We're used to the familiar (yet valid) complaints about the shortage of female roles in contemporary film, but Kevin B. Lee has found a different way to measure the Hollywood gender gap — and finds it perfectly demonstrated by this year's Oscar nominees: “One disquieting finding from my research is that this year”s lead actors average 85 minutes on screen, but lead actresses average only 57 minutes. (When you add in supporting categories, all competing actors averaged 59 minutes, while all competing actresses averaged 42 minutes.) Last year”s results were even more imbalanced: nominated male stars averaged 100 minutes on screen to the lead actresses” 49 minutes.” Sandra Bullock's 87% of screentime in “Gravity,” meanwhile, is quite the exception. [New York Times]

The Weinsteins have pushed back the US release of Golden Globe-nominated Paul Potts biopic “One Chance” again to August 29. It's totally worth the wait! (It's not.) [Variety]

Clayton Davis gets five Academy members to reveal how they're voting. [Award Circuit]

Another one does the same for Scott Feinberg — and boy, he really likes “American Hustle.” [Hollywood Reporter]

Matt Patches on the wisdom — or otherwise — of dubbing “The Wind Rises.” [Vulture]

Sandra Bullock may not win an Oscar, but if I were getting over $70 million from the film's profits, I wouldn't mind too much. [The Guardian]

Netflix has acquired rights to Oscar-nominated short “The Lady in Number 6.” Between that and “The Square,” they could well have the doc winners all wrapped up. [Variety]

Michael Fassbender, Colin Farrell and John Michael McDonagh's Sundance hit “Calvary” are among the nominees for the Irish Film & TV Awards. [Screen Daily]