Roundup: How this year’s Oscar nominees reveal the gender gap

We're used to the familiar (yet valid) complaints about the shortage of female roles in contemporary film, but Kevin B. Lee has found a different way to measure the Hollywood gender gap — and finds it perfectly demonstrated by this year's Oscar nominees: “One disquieting finding from my research is that this year”s lead actors average 85 minutes on screen, but lead actresses average only 57 minutes. (When you add in supporting categories, all competing actors averaged 59 minutes, while all competing actresses averaged 42 minutes.) Last year”s results were even more imbalanced: nominated male stars averaged 100 minutes on screen to the lead actresses” 49 minutes.” Sandra Bullock's 87% of screentime in “Gravity,” meanwhile, is quite the exception. [New York Times]
The Weinsteins have pushed back the US release of Golden Globe-nominated Paul Potts biopic “One Chance” again to August 29. It's totally worth the wait! (It's not.) [Variety]
Clayton Davis gets five Academy members to reveal how they're voting. [Award Circuit]
Another one does the same for Scott Feinberg — and boy, he really likes “American Hustle.” [Hollywood Reporter]
Matt Patches on the wisdom — or otherwise — of dubbing “The Wind Rises.” [Vulture]
Sandra Bullock may not win an Oscar, but if I were getting over $70 million from the film's profits, I wouldn't mind too much. [The Guardian]
Netflix has acquired rights to Oscar-nominated short “The Lady in Number 6.” Between that and “The Square,” they could well have the doc winners all wrapped up. [Variety]
Michael Fassbender, Colin Farrell and John Michael McDonagh's Sundance hit “Calvary” are among the nominees for the Irish Film & TV Awards. [Screen Daily]
In the Davis piece, if you assume that “Gravity” and “12 Years A Slave” will be the top two films (which seems pretty likely), that piece has three votes for “Gravity” and two for “12 Years A Slave” once you go through the preferential balloting.
Which doesn’t mean anything in the grand scheme of things, does it?
So many intervening variables in the NYT piece. Consider the length of The Wolf of Wall Street versus the length of Gravity. Consider the August: Osage County category confusion. Etc. When you’re only comparing 5 nominees to 5 nominees, the results are hopelessly incomplete on this matter; I imagine that a broader survey would yield similar results, but this isn’t particularly useful “research.”
Here something the NY Times fails to account for which really skews the ‘screen time’ argument: the five best actress nominees average a running time of 108.4 minutes, the five best actor nominees average a running time of 135.4. That alone more than makes up for a good deal of the 28 minute gap. Even more simply, Bullock is basically in every moment of Gravity’s 91 minutes while DiCaprio is in nearly every scene of Wolf of Wall Street’s 179 minutes – that alone explains a good deal of any perceived disparity.
I agree — percentages would be more useful than minute counts.
Wow Bullock really scored a huge deal for Gravity!
That gender gap article has “there’s nothing else to talk about, so let’s make stuff up” written all over it. I’m sure we’ll get an article tomorrow with the exact same stats, proclaiming that female performances are more memorable and/or restrained than male ones. “Man, you really feel Judi Dench’s greatness even when she’s not on screen. But that McConaughey is in every dang second of his film; that’s way too much of him! Less is more, people.”
Fuss over the specific statistics all you want boys, but you know it’s true. Let’s take the 9 best pic nominees. How many have a female as the (arguably) primary character? 2. How many have a primary character who is male? 6. American Hustle is arguably split. This isn’t a one year anomaly either. And as long as we’re all worshiping Scorcese, how many of his films have had a real female lead? Granted, it’s the audience’s fault as much as Hollywood’s, but a little more attention needs to be paid.