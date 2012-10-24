Roundup: Is ‘Django’ dressed up for a costume Oscar?

In case you’d never noticed, Quentin Tarantino makes pretty snappily dressed movies. From the monochrome suits of “Reservoir Dogs” to the Bride’s mustard tracksuit in “Kill Bill,” the man knows the iconic power of a garment. The Academy’s costume branch has never shared his taste — not even, surprisingly enough, when he went all period on their asses in “Inglourious Basterds.” Chris Laverty wonders if the jazzy-looking “Django Unchained” wardrobe, designed by former nominee Sharen Davis, could finally break their resistance: he touches on her research for the project, and the relevance of the film’s narrowly pre-Civil War setting. [Clothes On Film]

Still on Tarantino, “Reservoir Dogs” and “Pulp Fiction” will return to US cinemas for a one-night-only engagement in December, ahead of “Django”‘s release. [Huffington Post]

I missed this earlier, but Leos Carax’s “Holy Motors” took top honors at the Chicago Film Festival, as well as Best Actor for the amazing Denis Lavant. Mexico’s Oscar hopeful “After Lucia” took the runner-up prize. [THR]

R. Kurt Osenlund considers the Oscar possibilities of “Life of Pi,” concluding that the film is a threat for technical trophies more than a Best Picture win. [The House Next Door]

Could Seth MacFarlane do double-duty at the Oscars as both host and nominee? Charles Bright considers his chances in the Best Original Song category for “Ted.” [Gold Derby]

Good news: James Cameron is planning to direct something that isn’t an “Avatar” sequel. Bad news: Only after the “Avatar” sequels, when we’re all too decrepit to go to the movies. [AV Club]

James Franco will be honored with the Cubovision Award at next month’s Rome Film Festival for “moving continuously between different artistic languages and establishing an across-the-board dialogue between the arts.” [Variety]

Two of Nathaniel Rogers’ contributors have an in-depth conversation about Australian Oscar hopeful “Lore.” Neither is as sold as I was. [The Film Experience]

Finally, one for the multi-linguists: if you can read French, this is a rather touching interview with 85 year-old Best Actress hopeful Emmanuelle Riva. [Liberation]

The web’s favorite film story yesterday: a Nottingham cinema accidentally projected “Paranormal Activity 4” to a family audience gathered for “Madagascar 3.” [Yahoo! Movies]