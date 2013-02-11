Roundup: Marianelli to be celebrated at Dublin film fest

As last night’s surprise BAFTA win for “Skyfall” demonstrated, this year’s Best Original Score Oscar could go just about any way this year — partly because the Academy’s ever-peculiar music branch skipped over some of the year’s most acclaimed work when assembling the nominees, and partly because the field that remains is stacked with admired names, only two of whom have won before. One of those is Dario Marianelli, whose score for “Anna Karenina” could benefit from being the most ornate in the category. In a nicely timed showcase, Marianelli will be celebrated next week at the Dublin Film Festival, where the RTE Concert Orchestra will perform a programme of his work selected by Marianelli himself, including “Karenina,” “Pride and Prejudice,” “V for Vendetta,” “The Brothers Grimm,” the Oscar-winning “Atonement” and my own favorite of his, “Jane Eyre.” Any Irish readers going? [JDIFF]

David S. Cohen reports from Friday’s new-look Sci-Tech Oscar ceremony, hosted by Chris Pine and Zoe Saldana. [Variety]

You may recall Kris recently writing that “Adam and Dog” deserves the Best Animated Short Oscar. Now you can watch the film and judge for yourself. [YouTube]

Roger Ebert offers up his annual Oscar predictions in the major categories, and can’t resist getting all “I told you so” about “Argo.” Not that he was the only one. [Chicago Sun-Times]

With ballots out, Nathaniel Rogers and his team make their final pleas to Academy voters. [The Film Experience]

Steve Pond talks to David O. Russell about turning his career around to become “the ultimate actors’ director.” [The Wrap]

Jessica Chastain denies any feud with Jennifer Lawrence, and slams the media for fabricating stories about female rivalry in the industry. Right on. [The Guardian]

Susan King runs through the spotty history of musical numbers at the Oscars. [LA Times]

Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody is co-chairing the Athena Film Festival, which celebrates the achievements of female directors, writers and producers. She talks gender issues, and her mixed feelings about “Magic Mike.” [Vulture]

One for the sartorialists: an index of no fewer than 478 red carpet looks from Oscars past. [New York Times]