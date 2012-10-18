Roundup: Phoenix on why awards season is ‘bullshit’

There may still be a question mark over how well “The Master” goes over with the Academy, but there’s little doubt that Joaquin Phoenix is primed for a nomination (at least) for his blazing performance in it. When he gets it, however, it’ll be without any help from the actor himself, who has made it quite clear he has no interest in the whole ritual of awards season whatsoever. His interview with Elvis Mitchell touches on many interesting areas, but here are his thoughts on the Oscar-chasing business: “I think it’s total, utter bullshit, and I don’t want to be a part of it. I don’t believe in it… Pitting people against each other . . . It’s the stupidest thing in the whole world. It was one of the most uncomfortable periods of my life when ‘Walk the Line’ was going through all the awards stuff and all that. I never want to have that experience again.” Guess he won’t be coming to the ceremony, then. [Interview]
The cinephile world is morning the loss of veteran Japanese director Koji Wakamatsu, whose last film premiered at Venice in September. [Fandor]
Having seen “Rise of the Guardians,” Scott Feinberg believes it’s the film to beat for the Best Animated Feature Oscar. I’m still struck by just how ugly it looks. [The Race]
Dave Karger looks at how some of this year’s Best Picture contenders fall into proven Oscar themes and patterns. Not sure how “Django Unchained” is a “little movie that could,” though. [USA Today]
Oscar-nominated sound designer Erik Aadahl talks about creating a soundscape for the tension-fuelled “Argo.” [Below the Line]
Sam Mendes talks to Dave Calhoun about making James Bond his own, and why he’s willing to do it all over again. [Time Out London]
Mourning the loss of Harris SAvides, Jason Bailey lists his 10 favorite working cinematographers. To each his own, of course, but I’d say the list is incomplete without Robbie Ryan. [Flavorwire]
Ezra Miller and “Les Mis” newcomer Samantha Barks are among the rising stars due to receive Spotlight Awards at the Hollywood Film Awards. [LA Times]
Promoting his directorial debut “Quartet,” Dustin Hoffman gave a tearful on-stage interview at BAFTA in London. [Screen]
Jon Weisman doesn’t think the addition of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will make much of a difference to the Golden Globes’ ratings. [Variety]
I always wondered if there would be Academy members who wouldn’t vote Phoenix to win just based on his personality in recent years. I like the George C. Scott approach he took in that quote, though.
I just showed that list to Robbie. He agrees with you.
Phoenix isn’t winning. I’m sure of it. His performance is well-liked, for sure, but it isn’t universally beloved or anything (and many, myself included, think Hoffman is better and a co-lead). His attitude towards the process isn’t going to do him any favors either.
I do think the Lead Acting categories are more strategy based and personality driven then Supporting.
You can say “fuck the AMPAS, I’m not campaigning, this is all a joke” and still win the gold based on strength or the perceived strength of the performance, or just the sheer momentum of the season.
If Phoenix keeps on, say he does this at the annual THR roundtable, I highly doubt his peers will want to see him on the stage. And that’s great news for DDL, Denzel, and John Hawkes.
You can hate the game but you still have to play it (for the record, I love Phoenix, love his attitude, and LOVED his performance in The Master).
Whenever I hear actors complain about awards, I’m always reminded of the scene in “In & Out” where Matt Dillon’s character is an Oscar nominee, and he’s being interviewed at the ceremony:
Dillon: “Basically to me, awards are meaningless. I’m an artist. It’s about the work. All the nominees are artists. We shouldn’t be forced to compete like dogs.”
Interviewer: “So why are you here?”
Dillon: “In case I win!”
Ahhh, how cute, Phoenix has entered his Sean Penn circa the 90’s phase. It still blows me away to see how much Penn has embraced the award seasons. And why not? It’s all in fun—and promotion for the film you’ve busted your arse to get made.
Yeah, I respect Phoenix’s acting ability. He’s exceptional. But his approach (or not) to the awards season will prevent him from winning; among several other reasons. I understand that he doesn’t care for the game. But I find his comments irksome.
Yeah, I think his comments smack of sanctimony. You think awards are trivial and all pageantry? I’m right there with you. But they’re not causing any harm, and they have the side effects of exposing people to films they might not have ever given a chance or have even known about otherwise. Trying to make a big statement about why awards are bad is taking them too seriously all together. And If he really didn’t care, he probably would have gone the Woody Allen route and have not said anything at all.
I love Joaquin Phoenix, and I’m going to view The Master again this weekend. I’m sure I’ll enjoy it much more the second time around, it left me kinda like ‘what’ at TIFF.
Love Phoenix, but if a “god” in the business like DDL and be polite and campaign, Phoenix can also.
You can be polite and not campaign, surely.
“You can be polite and not campaign, surely.”
Of course, I think Woody Allen is a good example of not playing the game but not feeling the need to vilify the entire process (unlike Phoenix).
What’s with all these awards? They’re always giving out awards. Best Fascist Dictator: Adolf Hitler.
People don’t even bothering asking Allen anymore about why he hates them but back in the day he was pretty vocal about how awful he thinks the Oscars are. No one beats Luis “nothing would disgust me more morally” Bunuel though!
Two things:
1. Phoenix’s proud-face when Witherspoon won her Oscar was the CUTEST thing. Either he wasn’t really having such a hellish time, or he’s an even better actor than I thought.
2. I read ‘MENDES TALKS BOND’ and thought ‘interesting…’ until I scrolled down and realised that it WASN’T Eva, and she had neither been announced as a future Bond Girl nor had she offered an acid-tongued feminist critique of the franchise. Because clearly she would kick complete ass at both.
I wonder if Sacheen Littlefeather is still available?
Joaquin will make it there if he’s nominated and wins. :)
I feel bad now, as I hated The Millenial Rapture at Venice (was near the worst movie I saw there). And now he’s dead with that his last film.
And Manoel de Oliveira remarkably lives on and on.
Don’t feel too bad — I walked out of Caterpillar at Berlin two years ago, and couldn’t even face The Millennial Rapture. I’m sorry he’s gone, but it’d be disingenuous for me to sing his praises.