Roundup: Scorsese’s open letter on film’s bright future

Another day, another “open letter.” Closed letters are under-appreciated, as are, you know, articles. Still, Martin Scorsese’s open letter to his daughter Francesca — effectively an excuse for him to wax lyrical about the current (and future) state of film — is coming from a good place, and a welcome corrective to all those “cinema is dead” thinkpieces that surface on an annual basis: “I don”t want to repeat what has been said and written by so many others before me, about all the changes in the business, and I”m heartened by the exceptions to the overall trend in moviemaking – Wes Anderson, Richard Linklater, David Fincher, Alexander Payne, the Coen Brothers, James Gray and Paul Thomas Anderson are all managing to get pictures made, and Paul not only got The Master made in 70mm, he even got it shown that way in a few cities. Anyone who cares about cinema should be thankful.” [Espresso]
Armond White says reports of him verbally abusing Steve McQueen at the NYFCC Awards are entirely fabricated. [Hollywood Reporter]
Ramin Setoodeh reports from the National Board of Review awards, where Meryl Streep had a good go at Walt Disney. [Variety]
Spike Jonze on the scene he found hardest to write in “Her.” [Vulture]
Tim Gray addresses four misconceptions about Oscar precursor awards. [Variety]
Nathaniel Rogers, Sasha Stone, Kurt Osenlund and Christopher Rosen gather to discuss some of their pre-nomination concerns and question marks. [Film Experience]
Melanie Goodfellow on why French cinema looks to be facing a tough year. [Screen Daily]
Historian Alex von Tunzelmann is bowled over by “12 Years a Slave,” giving it her highest-ever rating on the history front. [The Guardian]
Thomas Vinterberg on what led him to make “The Hunt,” casting Mads Mikkelsen against type and why Denmark’s film industry is flourishing. [New York Times]
Steve Pond weighs up the winners and losers from the Guild nominations thus far. [The Wrap]
Hm. Having seen the film fairly recently, I’m a little confused/intrigued by the declarations of 12 Years a Slave as a piece of historical recreation. I don’t see the film that way. To me, it’s more of an abstract artistic expression of Northup’s story, with heavy doses of Shakespeare and Homer. This is especially evident in the way the film is written. I don’t think the film is interested in recreating the dialogue of American slaves. The speech is rather baroque, and the staging of events feel more like a stage play than a docudrama. This is also reflected in the casting. We have Paul Giamatti, Benedict Cumberbatch, Taran Killam, Brad Pitt, and others sticking out a bit like sore thumbs, and I don’t think that’s inadvertent. The characterization is larger than life, which I imagine is by design. The criticism of the cinematography as too “pretty” also fits into this possible misinterpretation of the film’s aims. I don’t think the film wants to be a docudrama, or strictly historically accurate. If it does, well, it’s not one. If it wants to be a Shakespearean odyssey (which I suspect), good job, because that’s what it is.
I thought it was funny that one link blasts the concept of winners and losers, and another link lists winners and losers.
You can certainly argue that only having men animators is sexist, but if its true, then the response Walt gave to the young female animator isn’t out of line at all. It would be the truth.
Also, 1930s everybody. Also, look at most animated films of the first half of the 20th century and tell me the humor wasn’t steeped in stereotypes. Also, its all hearsay. Also, there is nothing like knocking a dead man.