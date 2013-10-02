Roundup: The illusion of diversity in the Oscar race

There has already been a lot written about race in these initial stages of the Oscar season, and there will be plenty more to come — even if early projections of an 80% black Best Actor field seem increasingly unlikely to pan out. Kia Makarechi writes that he’s glad the likes of Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael B. Jordan, Idris Elba and Forest Whitaker are in the awards conversation, but believes the supposed diversity of this year’s race is merely an illusion: “These roles have to be played by black actors … we’ll know when Hollywood casting directors and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences view people of color as deserving of equal opportunities to shine when a black man in the role of a fictional caring father, son, teacher, student, doctor, author or otherwise non-racially coded character is nominated for and wins Best Actor.” [Huffington Post]
Darren Aronofsky gives it up for “Gravity.” This is the kind of peer respect that’ll get Alfonso Cuaron into the Best Director race. [Twitter]
Speaking of Aronofsky, this interview he’s done with the newly re-energized Scarlett Johansson is a great read. [Interview]
Paramount has laid off 110 employees. Grim times. [Hollywood Reporter]
Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s “Don Jon” has been declared “racist” by the Italian American One Voice Coalition. [The Guardian]
A filmmaker believes that last year’s limp Clint Eastwood vehicle “Trouble With the Curve” stole his idea. If it’s any comfort, it wasn’t a great idea. [Variety]
Tim Brayton wonders if there’s any hope for an interesting Best Animated Feature race this year. [The Film Experience]
Is Oscar-buzzed hostage drama “Captain Phillips” this year’s Oscar-buzzed hostage drama “Argo?” [Gold Derby]
David Gordon Green talks about getting a “very exposed performance” out of Nicolas Cage in “Joe.” [Screen Daily]
Finally, J.J. Abrams admits he may have been a little over-reliant on lens flares in the past. [Crave]
Correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t think Denzel Washington’s role in Training Day was racially specific. Neither was Morgan Freeman’s role in Million Dollar Baby, for that matter.
And not to be crude or anything, but I’m not sure it’s necessary to reach an 80% threshold to properly display diversity in the acting nominees. African Americans are – a very integral – 12% of the US. By a purely demographic standard, any year that features two or three African American actors is celebrating American diversity. Kris is currently predicting four this year. But of course, this isn’t about quotas, or thresholds, or percentages at all. It’s great to see as many great performances from as many different voices as possible. That’s focusing on the numbers isn’t doing anyone any favors.
Washington’s win for “Training Day” was mentioned in the article as the single anomaly. Freeman’s role in “Million Dollar Baby” wasn’t racially specific either, but the article was referring specifically to the Best Actor category.
Also, I don’t think the point about blacks being only 12% of the U.S. population has much–if anything–to do with the issue at hand. It’s not a matter of just wanting to see more black actors nominated for Oscars, but more importantly, it’s about wanting more black actors to land roles that aren’t specifically “black” roles. Spike Lee lamented the Hattie McDaniel won an Oscar for playing a maid in 1939, and Octavia Spencer won for playing a maid in 2011. His point was that roles for black actors in Hollywood are still very limited in range. I know that In Contention is currently predicting four black actors to be nominated this year, but at least three of those are for roles that are very much “black roles.” That’s the main issue here, not a simple focus on numbers.
I more or less agree with everything you’re saying. I was mostly responding to the “80%” comment, and wanted to point out that we don’t need to reach that kind of threshold to be satisfied with diversity in the field.
You could make a strong argument that Last King of Scotland and Ray aren’t exactly “racially specific” roles either. Idi Amin and Ray Charles are famous figures who were black, but their stories aren’t as firmly tied to the issue of race as we see in movies about slavery and civil rights. They’re great opportunities for actors who match the physicality in the same way a movie about Elvis might be to an actor who looks like him. In short, they’re biopics of black figures that aren’t really about race, certainly not exclusively.
I don’t mean to dispute the larger point, which is obviously true. But there are exceptions, and these exceptions can become the rule.
You make a compelling point, but at the same time, let’s not overthink this: those roles are “racially specific” in the sense that a white actor couldn’t play them.
I still think there’s a pretty good chance Best Supporting Actress will have 4 black nominees – Oprah, Nyong’o, Harris, and Spencer.
Coupled with Cheryl Boone’s historic appointed as AMPAS president and 12 Years A Slave’s frontrunner status, the narrative does seem to support “The Year of Black Film.”
I’m so rooting against Spencer. I hate that Kris has her googly-eyed face plastered on the side of the predictions. Her win feels me with rage.
*fills me with rage
Whether or not this really is “The Year of Black Film,” the fact that it will undoubtedly be considered as such by most of the media leads me to believe that Steve McQueen has a huge advantage in the Best Director race. He’s the frontrunner anyway based on his movie, but the fact that he’d be the first black Best Director winner certainly helps, and you’d be naive to think otherwise. I’m still not so sure “12 Years a Slave” will go all the way in the Best Picture race, but even if, say, “American Hustle” or “Saving Mr. Banks” ends up stealing its thunder, I think McQueen will most likely still win Director (even though I know that the statistics indicate a Picture/Director split occurring two years in a row is nearly impossible, but hey, the Academy has been breaking a lot of the supposed “rules” lately, and “12 Years” could, after all, win Best Picture anyway).
/3rt you are repellent.
/3RT’s comment is really unpleasant and borderline unacceptable. I would seriously consider deleting it, if I had a say.
Okay, someone explain to me why we’re all worried about the Animated Feature rule changes; yeah, they can watch less movies, but they can watch screeners now. That should balance out everything for the littler movies; I don’t see why anyone they’d pick the “Planes” over the “Ernest and Celestine” screener (who isn’t, like, 5, I guess). And seeing as how quite a few of the small movies are only viewable for one qualifying week in one theater plus a handful of Academy screenings, I’m kind of actually thinking the smaller ones may get the advantage over the big studios.
Unless we have that little faith in the little animated distributors to actually get screeners out; is that the problem?
The concern is more about studio block voting.