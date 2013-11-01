Roundup: Woody Allen’s valentine to casting directors

Since the Academy created a casting directors’ branch earlier this year, there’s been a growing debate over whether or not a new Oscar category should be created for them. One person clearly in the “pro” camp is Woody Allen, who has written an open letter in praise of their work — and, in particular, that of his longtime collaborator Juliet Taylor, whom he credits with introducing him to the work of such actors as Dianne Wiest, Jeff Daniels and Patricia Clarkson. (Wait, he worked with Clarkson in 2009 – bit slow on the uptake there, Woody!) “Because my films are not special effects films and are about human beings, proper casting is absolutely essential,” he writes. “I owe a big part of the success of my films to this scrupulous casting process which I must say if left to my own devices would never have happened.” [Hollywood Reporter]

