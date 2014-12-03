“Route 66” is the latest old TV show to get a reboot

The CBS action drama series that ran from 1960-64 is getting a remake from Slingshot Global Media that will be set in the Heartland using a cool sports car, like the original series.

ABC Family may get a new name and new format to appeal to millennials

The proposed reboot would shift the cable network”s targeted audience away from families and more towards young adults.

Chris Rock: I helped get Leslie Jones on “SNL” – no black women were up for “True Detective”

In a Hollywood Reporter essay on Hollywood”s race problem, Rock says a black female comedian like Jones — who is in his new movie “Top Five” — would”ve had no avenues to “Saturday Night Live” had he not brought her to Lorne Michaels” attention. As for “True Detective,” he writes, “I never heard anyone go, 'Is it going to be Amy Adams or Gabrielle Union?' for that show. I didn't hear one black girl's name on those lists. Not one. Literally everyone in town was up for that part, unless you were black. And I haven't read the script, but something tells me if Gabrielle Union were Colin Farrell's wife, it wouldn't change a thing.”

Tea Leoni is reportedly dating her “Madam Secretary” co-star Tim Daly

“Their chemistry on set is electrifying,” a source tells Us Weekly. “They have an amazing time filming.”

It”s official: Taylor Swift”s label chief is “American Idol”s” new mentor

Big Machine Label Group chief Scott Borchetta, who discovered Swift, will replace Randy Jackson next season.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick”s daughter to star in Syfy”s “The Magicians”

2014 Miss Golden Globes Sosie Bacon, who was part of a Tina Fey-Amy Poehler Globes bit earlier this year, will play a student at the mysterious Brakebills College for Magical Pedagogy.

“Girl Meets World” sets “Boy Meets World” reunion with Will Friedle and William Daniels

Eric Matthews and Mr. Feeney, who appeared in the pilot, will guest on the spinoff.

Lifetime finds its “Damien”

“Merlin” alum Bradley James will play the title role in the six-episode prequel to “The Omen.”

“The Flash”-“Arrow” crossover is making both shows better

“Merely knowing that they inhabit the same universe makes both series stronger,” says Sam Adams.

“Sons of Anarchy” writer explains last night”s shockers

Co-writer of the episode Charles Murray considers Gemma one of the best villains – ”not villainesses, not female villains, one of the best villains” – to ever exist in television.

“SNL” alum Laura Kightlinger is developing a ’70s-set HBO comedy based on her memoir

Kightlinger, an “SNL” cast member 20 years ago and a former” Will & Grace” writer, will team with “Will & Grace” co-creator Max Mutchnick on “Quick Shots Of False Hope” in which she plays a single mom in search of a husband.

Check out the poster for Syfy”s “12 Monkeys”

The TV series based on the 1995 film”s tagline: “Unmake History.”