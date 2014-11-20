Run the Jewels spread mayhem in Scorsese-esque ‘Blockbuster Night’ video

As Run the Jewels, rappers El-P and Killer Mike can endlessly rock a party and slay the competition with their deft wordplay and infectious tracks. But they don't make very good civil servants, as seen in the new video for “Blockbuster Night Part 1,” from their recently-released free album “Run the Jewels 2.”

Driven by a typically brutal yet still melodic El-P beat, “Blockbuster” finds the duo cruising around the city as the world's worst Emergency Medical Technicians. In a playful and even darker spin on Martin Scorsese's 1999 film “Bringing Out the Dead,” they get high on their on supply, abandon a kitten stuck in a tree, forget to pick up an accident victim, and ignore another one dying of a heart attack, while they sip their coffee and smoke cigarettes a few feet away.

After 25 years, Flavor Flav is still right: 911 is a joke.

Watch the video here:

Get “Run the Jewels 2” here.