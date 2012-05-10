Russell Brand to host MTV Movie Awards

Russell Brand has been picked to host this year’s “MTV Movie Awards” for the first time on June 3, and he means business.

“This MTV Movie Awards will be more impressive than ‘The Avengers’ and you won’t have to wait an hour for someone to Hulk out,” promised Brand in a press release.

No surprise, this year’s nominations are dominated by “The Hunger Games” and “Bridesmaids.” “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part II” is up for two awards.

“With his amazing ability to span the full spectrum of comedy from the most high to lowbrow, Russell”s smart, unpredictable wit uniquely connects him to our audience,” said MTV’s Stephen Friedman. “His rock-n-roll sensibility and fearlessness give us the perfect partner with whom to take a leap of faith with as we meld the worlds of movies and music together on one very special night.”

The first musical performer announced for show is the No. 1 band fun., whose debut single, “We Are Young (feat. Janelle Monáe)” is one of the season’s monster jams.

Former Movie Awards hosts include Jason Sudeikis, Aziz Ansari, Andy Samberg, Ben Stiller, Jimmy Fallon, Mike Myers, Sarah Silverman and Justin Timberlake.

Brand is no stranger to the cable network; he hosted the “MTV Video Music Awards” in 2008 and 2009.

On the big screen, he’s been seen in such comedies as “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Get Him to the Greek” and “Arthur.” He’ll soon appear opposite Tom Cruise in “Rock of Ages.”

The MTV Movie Awards air live on Sunday, June 3 at 9 pm ET/PT on MTV from the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California. See the full list of nominations here.