Russell Crowe signs on to play Noah in Aronofsky biblical epic

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s official: Russell Crowe has gone biblical.

Though news that “Black Swan” helmer Darren Aronofsky was pursuing the Oscar-winner for the title role in his forthcoming biblical epic “Noah” broke back in February, his attachment has finally been confirmed in a joint release put out by co-financiers Paramount and New Regency.

“I’d like to thank [co-financiers] Paramount and Regency for backing my team’s work to breathe new life into the biblical epic,” said Aronofsky in a statement. “I rejoice that Russell Crowe will be by my side on this adventure. It’s his immense talent that helps me to sleep at night. I look forward to being wowed by him every day.”

The screenplay for the film (based, of course, on the story of Noah’s Ark from the Bible) was written by Aronofsky and Ari Handel, with revisions by John Logan. The Oscar-nominated Logan, coincidentally or not, wrote the script for “Gladiator”, the film that won Crowe an Academy Award back in 2001. The in-demand scribe’s other credits include last year’s “Hugo”, Spielberg’s upcoming “Lincoln” biopic and “Skyfall”, the next entry in the James Bond series.

The other high-profile name allegedly being pursued by Aronofsky back in February (in a supporting role) was Liam Neeson, though at this point the actor doesn’t appear to be involved.

“Noah” is scheduled to begin production this July in Iceland and New York. Paramount has slated it for release on March 28, 2014.



So, what do you think of Crowe in the role of Noah? Is he the right choice? Let us know in the comments!