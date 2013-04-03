Ryan Gosling wants to fight in the trailer for Nicolas Winding Refn’s ‘Only God Forgives’

#Ryan Gosling
04.03.13 5 years ago 14 Comments

Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Only God Forgives,” the follow-up to his 2011 genre thriller “Drive,” ranked pretty high up on Guy’s recent wishlist of Cannes entries. It wouldn’t be outrageous to anticipate a bow there, seeing as “Drive” was so warmly received on the Croisette, translating to a Best Director prize for Refn. Pity, though, that the awards season yielded a mere single Oscar nomination for the film, albeit in the unexpected (though no less deserving) field of sound editing.

“Only God Forgives” is an original concept from Refn with “Drive” star Ryan Gosling front and center once again, this time running a Thai boxing club as a front for his family’s drug smuggling operation. Kristin Scott Thomas stars as his mother, a merciless mafia head that will surely turn a number of heads if it’s the kind of role it appears to be.

The new red band trailer for the film features very little of her and plenty of Gosling’s ruthlessness. Most dazzling, though, is the overall look of the film, vibrant set design and cinematography that feels perfectly of a piece with Refn’s vision across a number of films to date. And it’s all eerily cut to the sounds of Proud’s “Tur Kue Kwam Fun (Music Box)” (thank you, Shazam).

Check it out below. I’m pretty excited that Refn’s voice is out there giving us stuff like this. I’ve been on board for quite a while and both “Bronson” and “Drive” landed on my top 10 lists in their respective years, so this is easily one of my most anticipated films of 2013.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ryan Gosling
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSdriveIn ContentionNICOLAS WINDING REFNonly god forgivesryan gosling

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP