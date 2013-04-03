Ryan Gosling wants to fight in the trailer for Nicolas Winding Refn’s ‘Only God Forgives’

Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Only God Forgives,” the follow-up to his 2011 genre thriller “Drive,” ranked pretty high up on Guy’s recent wishlist of Cannes entries. It wouldn’t be outrageous to anticipate a bow there, seeing as “Drive” was so warmly received on the Croisette, translating to a Best Director prize for Refn. Pity, though, that the awards season yielded a mere single Oscar nomination for the film, albeit in the unexpected (though no less deserving) field of sound editing.
“Only God Forgives” is an original concept from Refn with “Drive” star Ryan Gosling front and center once again, this time running a Thai boxing club as a front for his family’s drug smuggling operation. Kristin Scott Thomas stars as his mother, a merciless mafia head that will surely turn a number of heads if it’s the kind of role it appears to be.
The new red band trailer for the film features very little of her and plenty of Gosling’s ruthlessness. Most dazzling, though, is the overall look of the film, vibrant set design and cinematography that feels perfectly of a piece with Refn’s vision across a number of films to date. And it’s all eerily cut to the sounds of Proud’s “Tur Kue Kwam Fun (Music Box)” (thank you, Shazam).
Check it out below. I’m pretty excited that Refn’s voice is out there giving us stuff like this. I’ve been on board for quite a while and both “Bronson” and “Drive” landed on my top 10 lists in their respective years, so this is easily one of my most anticipated films of 2013.
Kristin Scott Thomas looks like she has a really meaty role. It’s a shame she’s been shunned by Hollywood and has had to resort to making French films. Hoping that it might be another Oscar-caliber role for her.
I don’t think Scott Thomas started making French films as a sort of career dead-end. She’s consistently worked in the French cinema throughout her career and they have consistently given her some of the best roles of her career.
Well, as she said in my interview with her a few years back, she’s worked increasingly in French cinema because it’s more accommodating to older actresses.
Just last weekend, meanwhile, she said in a Telegraph interview, “I’m still asked to do leading roles in France, never in the UK. Never ever. People will ask me why, and I don’t really know apart from this idea that in France people are less afraid of older women, or getting old. Why is it in Anglo-Saxon culture that age is a taboo?”
Right, I remember reading that in Guy’s interview, so that’s what made me think of that. It’s sad, but she’s gotten such interesting roles in France that I’m not going to complain too much. It would just be nice to see her recognized more in the U.S.
Never really understood the hype for “Drive”. It was an okay movie with one of the anti-climatic endings in history. Not really excited for this.
This is my most anticipated film of the year. Cannot wait.
Well…uh…I don’t know about y’all but I think that looks fucking AWESOME! Holy Shit I cannot fucking wait!
I’m in, looks like Drive in Thailand. Tarantino will be rightly jealous of it as he was for Drive, calling the former a nice try movie, whatever.
Wow I never knew Tarantino said that about ‘Drive’ until you mentioned it here and I looked it up. Has he ever commented further on the ‘Nice Try’ section of his list?
Not that I know of.
All I have to say is… OH HELL YEAH!!!!
Amazing. Refn’s sensitivity for creating an image is exhilarating and delightful to me, one sensitivity the Academy too often is late getting on board with (cough, Kubrick, cough). Refn sure loves to put Gosling through slim corridors, and if the result is going to be as good as Drive? cannot wait.
Kubrick did pretty well with the Academy, especially considering most of his films were genre projects.
“Wanna fight?” awesome line and delivery, this film is gonna be great, can’t wait/