Ryan Reynolds Sent A Gift To The Guy Who Redirected The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ URL To Deadpool

Entertainment Editor
12.17.18

Earlier this month, the first trailer for the fourth Avengers movie finally revealed the bleak title, Avengers: Endgame. Some people quickly learned, however, that the websites they might assume would provide promo materials for the movie — AvengersEndgame.com and AvengersEndgameMovie.com — were re-directing visitors to 20th Century Fox’s website for the Deadpool movies, which is currently promoting Once Upon A Deadpool.

Those sites now re-direct to a message from Twitter user @AGuyInChair, who wants to give the two web domains to Marvel in exchange for tickets to the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles. He bought both domains on the day Avengers: Infinity War opened, and he explained to The Wrap, “I really am just a dude, who played a hunch, mainly because my wife wants to meet Thor.”

It’s the kind of prank Deadpool himself might approve of, and it now has the approval of Deadpool‘s titular Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds. @AGuyInChair posted a picture of a gift he received from Reynolds on Friday:

