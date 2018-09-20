Ryan Reynolds Gave A Hilariously Explosive Interview From The Set Of His Michael Bay Movie

09.19.18 1 hour ago

Ryan Reynolds has a sense of humor, and unless he’s doing straight-faced fare like Life or Self/Less or the actually quite good Mississippi Grind, he doesn’t let you forget it. Ever since Deadpool, the actor has really been clowning it up. His latest gag? Recording a joke interview from the set of 6 Underground, the movie he’s making with Michael Bay.

Ryan Reynolds took to his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon to drop a little video. In it, he leans against a wall, looking relaxed and casual, his serious spectacles on. He announces his favorite part of working with the director of five Transformers films, two Bad Boys films, and one Pearl Harbor: all those quiet moments.

And then all hell breaks loose.

