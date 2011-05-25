Saffron Burrows exits FOX’s ‘Bones’ spinoff ‘The Finder’

The main female role in FOX’s “Bones” spinoff “The Finder” is being reconceived.
In the long-term, it’s unclear what that will mean for “The Finder.” In the short-term, “reconceived” mostly appears to mean “not Saffron Burrows.”
Burrows played bar owner and ace pilot Ike Latulippe in the “Finder” backdoor pilot, which aired this spring as an episode of “Bones.” With an added “The” in front of its title, “The Finder” will premiere on FOX next winter when “Bones” goes on hiatus. The adaptation of Richard Greener’s “Locator” novels will return without the “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” veteran.
The recasting/reconception of the character weren’t entirely unforeseen.
In my review of the spinoff episode, I wrote, “I’m less sure about Ike and Saffron Burrows. This is the role I’d bet dollars to donuts will be the most changed if ‘Finder’ returns as a series. Remember Fiona’s accent from the ‘Burn Notice’ pilot and how it magically vanished by the second episode? It wouldn’t surprise me to hear Ike’s accent undergo a major overhaul. And just as Virgina’s tortured English has become less and less broad on ‘Raising Hope,’ I’d imagine Ike’s malapropisms will dry up in a hurry. I’m sure some of this affectation comes from the books, but I also don’t care. It doesn’t work here, or maybe it just doesn’t work for Burrows, whose actual manner of speaking is markedly more genteel.”
Other credits for Burrows include “My Own Worst Enemy,” “Boston Legal” and features like “The Bank Job.”
1. A bad start for FOX’ new show — and kinda sad because I happen to like Saffron Burrowsâ€¦
2. Stop calling it a spinoff, goddammitâ€¦!!
1) A little tinkering isn’t unusual. Especially for a show that isn’t premiering until January.
2) That’s a kinda extreme reaction there. “The Finder” was introduced and launched out of an episode of “Bones.” Without that exposure and positioning, it wouldn’t have been picked up. Ergo… It’s kinda a spinoff.
-Daniel
wow calm the f down dude, it’s a spinoff, deal with it
Fox in general in my opinion has the worst upfront for the fall and midseason.
Isn’t obvious that Fringe and Alcatraz have very similar qualities and premises.
Tera Nova with Steven Spielberg producer credits. Since when has anything in last decade that had his credits on it been decent.
It’s too bad because I liked the cast even if the “pilot episode” was far from perfect. I wish Burrows would find something that sticks around for more than a season.
I saw The Finder/Locator episode and was not
impressed. For me, i do not care either way if all
three actors are replaced.
I will not bother watching this show as a fill in
or a regluar series.
too bad for miss burrows who i actually like…
Loved the bones episode, love Geoff Stults, and loved the chemistry between the 3 main characters, of which burrows was a major part. It’s a shame. The new female character brings nothing to the table