SAG Awards 2014 Contenders and Pretenders: Who’s really a player?

It may be the traditional Thanksgiving break, but awards season doesn’t take a holiday. December is full of key events that will make or break the hopes of numerous contenders. Along with key critics’ groups honors one of the most important indicators for Oscar’s acting races (and slightly for best picture) are the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Nominations for January’s ceremony will be announced in less than two weeks on Dec. 11. While reading SAG nominating committee members is arguably more difficult than any other guild, the HFPA or Academy members (SAG members seem to love almost everything) reactions do mean something. Oh, and history does too.
With that in mind, lets review some major contenders and pretenders as we gear up for the 2014 SAG Awards nominations in the embedded gallery below.
Strongly agree with all of these. Fingers crossed for Michael B. Jordan!
Disagree about Pretenders ensemble. Any film still being discussed and earning money months after its release deserves the nod more than these Johnny Come Lately films of December.
I feel like SAG favors movie that come out earlier in the year (Summer, early-to-mid Fall), TV actors, older actors, and particularly older TV actors. No?
So in my mind, that favors people like:
Redford
Whitaker
Gandolfini
Sarah Paulson
June Squibb
I saw american hustle and is horrible overacted for almost all actors there only Amy Adams looks natural but her role is lost in the film.
I always hope that the SAG nominations throw us a Demian Bichir-style curveball. They seem to at least once every other year or so, and since there really weren’t any surprise nominees last year, I’m hoping there’s one this year. The lead categories seem too tight for a surprise to break through, but I definitely think there’s room for a shocker in the supporting categories.
Also, while this wouldn’t exactly be a surprise, I’m counting on James Gandolfini getting nominated for “Enough Said.” Whether or not it carries over to an Oscar nod is beyond me, but I think if there’s one awards group that will nominate him, it’s SAG.
Where is Lupita Nyong’o in this article? Am I missing something?
12 years a slave is overrated