Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy’s ‘The Heat’ pushed to summer

#Paul Feig
01.30.13 6 years ago 3 Comments

The summer just got a little bit warmer.

Sandra Bullock/Melissa McCarthy buddy comedy “The Heat” has been pushed from its April 5 release date into the thick of the summer moviegoing season. The film will now debut on June 28, putting it in competition with the comic-book sequel “Kick-Ass 2” as well as the Channing Tatum actioner “White House Down” – no doubt a vote of confidence on the part of studio 20th Century Fox.

Directed by “Bridesmaids” helmer Paul Feig, “The Heat” follows two mismatched law-enforcement officers – Bullock’s “uptight” FBI agent and McCarthy’s “testy” Boston cop – as they partner up to bring down a notorious drug lord.

Will you be seeing “The Heat” when it hits theaters? Let us know in the comments.

