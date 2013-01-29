Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy’s ‘The Heat’ pushed to summer

The summer just got a little bit warmer.
Sandra Bullock/Melissa McCarthy buddy comedy “The Heat” has been pushed from its April 5 release date into the thick of the summer moviegoing season. The film will now debut on June 28, putting it in competition with the comic-book sequel “Kick-Ass 2” as well as the Channing Tatum actioner “White House Down” – no doubt a vote of confidence on the part of studio 20th Century Fox.
Directed by “Bridesmaids” helmer Paul Feig, “The Heat” follows two mismatched law-enforcement officers – Bullock’s “uptight” FBI agent and McCarthy’s “testy” Boston cop – as they partner up to bring down a notorious drug lord.
Will you be seeing “The Heat” when it hits theaters? Let us know in the comments.
Sandra AND Melissa in one movie?! I’ll definitely be seeing this one!
This is definitely on the “must see” list for me! I love both of them and I’m expecting a lot of laughs!
when will the movie “the heat” come to movies on demand?