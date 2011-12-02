Satellite Award nominations topped by ‘War Horse’… and ‘Drive’

The Satellite Awards don’t get much respect on the precursor beat, and there’s a reason for that: no one really seems to know who votes for them, they appear to be supremely undiscriminating with their lengthy nominee list, and their choices are frequently as head-scratching as they are admittedly inspired. (Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Best Supporting Actor nominee Colin Farrell in “Horrible Bosses.”)

Still, as ridiculous as they are in many ways, I find it impossible to dislike an awards body that has so little regard for its own precursor status — you certainly can’t accuse a group who nominates John Michael McDonagh, debut helmer of “The Guard,” for Best Director of trying to anticipate the Oscar race. And it’s hard not to be a little tickled by a nominee list that is jointly led, with eight nods apiece, by two films at such opposite ends of the bait spectrum: “War Horse” and “Drive.”

So for every baffling mention here (Rachel McAdams for “Midnight in Paris,” anyone?), there’s another that’s refreshingly off-the-wall: props for recognizing Olivia Colman for “Tyrannosaur” and the fine craft work in foreign films like “Faust” and “Mysteries of Lisbon.” (I’m also glad somebody noticed how good Hugo Weaving is in “Oranges and Sunshine.” Glenn Close, at least, should be sending them a muffin basket: the “Albert Nobbs” star scored three bids for acting, writing and songwriting.

Anyway, take a look through the list and enjoy it for its curiosity value — they’ve streamlined things a little this year by removing the comedy categories, but still found a way to nominate just about everyone. Except Jean Dujardin, for some reason, though I doubt the potential Oscar frontrunner will have sleepless nights about missing this list.

Best Picture

The Artist

The Descendants

Drive

The Help

Hugo

Midnight in Paris

Moneyball

Shame

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

War Horse

Best Director

Tomas Alfredson, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Woody Allen, Midnight in Paris

Michel Hazanavicius, The Artist

John Michael McDonagh, The Guard

Steve McQueen, Shame

Alexander Payne, The Descendants

Nicolas Winding Refn, Drive

Martin Scorsese, Hugo

Steven Spielberg, War Horse

Tate Taylor, The Help

Best Actor

George Clooney, The Descendants

Leonardo DiCaprio, J. Edgar

Michael Fassbender, Shame

Brendan Gleeson, The Guard

Ryan Gosling, Drive

Tom Hardy, Warrior

Woody Harrelson, Rampart

Gary Oldman, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Brad Pitt, Moneyball

Michael Shannon, Take Shelter

Best Actress

Olivia Colman, Tyrannosaur

Glenn Close, Albert Nobbs

Viola Davis, The Help

Vera Farmiga, Higher Ground

Elizabeth Olsen, Martha Marcy May Marlene

Meryl Streep, The Iron Lady

Charlize Theron, Young Adult

Emily Watson, Oranges and Sunshine

Michelle Williams, My Week with Marilyn

Michelle Yeoh, The Iron Lady

Best Supporting Actor

Kenneth Branagh, My Week with Marilyn

Albert Brooks, Drive

Colin Farrell, Horrible Bosses

Jonah Hill, Moneyball

Viggo Mortensen, A Dangerous Method

Nick Nolte, Warrior

Christopher Plummer, Beginners

Andy Serkis, Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Christoph Waltz, Carnage

Hugo Weaving, Oranges and Sunshine

Best Supporting Actress

Jessica Chastain, Tree of Life

Elle Fanning, Super 8

Lisa Feret, Mozart”s Sister

Judy Greer, The Descendants

Rachel McAdams, Midnight in Paris

Janet McTeer, Albert Nobbs

Carey Mulligan, Shame

Octavia Spencer, The Help

Vanessa Redgrave, Coriolanus

Kate Winslet, Carnage

Best Foreign Language Film

Faust

The Kid with a Bike

Las Acacias

Le Havre

Miss Bala

Mozart”s Sister

Mysteries of Lisbon

A Separation

13 Assassins

The Turin Horse

Best Animated or Mixed Media Film

The Adventures of Tintin

Kung Fu Panda 2

The Muppets

Puss in Boots

Rango

Rio

Best Documentary Feature

American: The Bill Hicks Story

Cave of Forgotten Dreams

The Interrupters

My Perestroika

One Lucky Elephant

Pina

Project Nim

Tabloid

Senna

Under Fire: Journalists in Combat

Best Original Screenplay

Paddy Considine, Tyrannosaur

Rene Feret, Mozart”s Sister

Michel Hazanavicius, The Artist

Terrence Malick, The Tree of Life

John Michael McDonagh, The Guard

Steve McQueen and Abi Morgan, Shame

Best Adapted Screenplay

Steven Moffat, Joe Cornish and Edgar Wright, The Adventures of Tintin

Glenn Close and John Banville, Albert Nobbs

Alexander Payne and Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, The Descendants

Tate Taylor, The Help,

Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin, Moneyball

Lee Hall and Richard Curtis, War Horse

Best Original Score

Marco Beltrami, Soul Surfer

Alexandre Desplat, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Michael Giacchino, Super 8

Cliff Martinez, Drive

James Newton Howard, Water for Elephants

John Williams, War Horse

Best Original Song

“Bridge of Light” (Alecia Moore and Billy Mann), Happy Feet 2

“Gathering Stories” (Jonsi and Cameron Crowe), We Bought a Zoo

“Hello Hello” (Elton John and Bernie Taupin), Gnomeo & Juliet

“Lay Your Head Down” (Sinead O”Connor, Brian Byrne and Glenn Close), Albert Nobbs

“Life is a Happy Song” (Bret McKenzie), The Muppets

“Man or Muppet” (Bret McKenzie), The Muppets

Best Cinematography

Bruno Delbonnel, Faust

Janusz KaminskI, War Horse

Emmanuel Lubezki, Tree of Life

Robert Richardson, Hugo

Guillaume Schiffman, The Artist

Newton Thomas Sigel, Drive

Best Visual Effects

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Hugo

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Super 8

Transformers 3: Dark of the Moon

War Horse

Best Film Editing

Chris Gill, The Guard

Mat Newman, Drive

Kevin Tent, The Descendants

Joe Walker, Shame

Michael Kahn, War Horse

John Gilroy, Sean Albertson, Matt Chesse, Aaron Marshall, Warrior

Best Sound

Drive

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Super 8

The Tree of Life

Transformers 3: Dark of the Moon

War Horse

Best Art Direction

Stephan O. Gessler and Sebastian T. Krawinkel, Anonymous

Gregory S. Hooper and Laurence Bennett, The Artist

Yelena Zhukova and Jiri Trier, Faust

Dante Ferretti and Francesca lo Schiavo, Hugo

Isabel Branco, Mysteries of Lisbon

Jack Fisk, Water for Elephants

Best Costume Design

Isabel Branco, Mysteries of Lisbon

Mark Bridges, The Artist

Lisy Christl, Anonymous

Lidiya Kryukova, Faust

Michael O”Connor, Jane Eyre

Jacqueline West, Water for Elephants

Best Ensemble

The Help

Best First Feature

Tyrannosaur