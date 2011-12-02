Satellite Award nominations topped by ‘War Horse’… and ‘Drive’

The Satellite Awards don’t get much respect on the precursor beat, and there’s a reason for that: no one really seems to know who votes for them, they appear to be supremely undiscriminating with their lengthy nominee list, and their choices are frequently as head-scratching as they are admittedly inspired. (Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Best Supporting Actor nominee Colin Farrell in “Horrible Bosses.”)
Still, as ridiculous as they are in many ways, I find it impossible to dislike an awards body that has so little regard for its own precursor status — you certainly can’t accuse a group who nominates John Michael McDonagh, debut helmer of “The Guard,” for Best Director of trying to anticipate the Oscar race. And it’s hard not to be a little tickled by a nominee list that is jointly led, with eight nods apiece, by two films at such opposite ends of the bait spectrum: “War Horse” and “Drive.”
So for every baffling mention here (Rachel McAdams for “Midnight in Paris,” anyone?), there’s another that’s refreshingly off-the-wall: props for recognizing Olivia Colman for “Tyrannosaur” and the fine craft work in foreign films like “Faust” and “Mysteries of Lisbon.” (I’m also glad somebody noticed how good Hugo Weaving is in “Oranges and Sunshine.” Glenn Close, at least, should be sending them a muffin basket: the “Albert Nobbs” star scored three bids for acting, writing and songwriting.
Anyway, take a look through the list and enjoy it for its curiosity value — they’ve streamlined things a little this year by removing the comedy categories, but still found a way to nominate just about everyone. Except Jean Dujardin, for some reason, though I doubt the potential Oscar frontrunner will have sleepless nights about missing this list.
Best Picture
The Artist
The Descendants
Drive
The Help
Hugo
Midnight in Paris
Moneyball
Shame
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
War Horse
Best Director
Tomas Alfredson, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Woody Allen, Midnight in Paris
Michel Hazanavicius, The Artist
John Michael McDonagh, The Guard
Steve McQueen, Shame
Alexander Payne, The Descendants
Nicolas Winding Refn, Drive
Martin Scorsese, Hugo
Steven Spielberg, War Horse
Tate Taylor, The Help
Best Actor
George Clooney, The Descendants
Leonardo DiCaprio, J. Edgar
Michael Fassbender, Shame
Brendan Gleeson, The Guard
Ryan Gosling, Drive
Tom Hardy, Warrior
Woody Harrelson, Rampart
Gary Oldman, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Brad Pitt, Moneyball
Michael Shannon, Take Shelter
Best Actress
Olivia Colman, Tyrannosaur
Glenn Close, Albert Nobbs
Viola Davis, The Help
Vera Farmiga, Higher Ground
Elizabeth Olsen, Martha Marcy May Marlene
Meryl Streep, The Iron Lady
Charlize Theron, Young Adult
Emily Watson, Oranges and Sunshine
Michelle Williams, My Week with Marilyn
Michelle Yeoh, The Iron Lady
Best Supporting Actor
Kenneth Branagh, My Week with Marilyn
Albert Brooks, Drive
Colin Farrell, Horrible Bosses
Jonah Hill, Moneyball
Viggo Mortensen, A Dangerous Method
Nick Nolte, Warrior
Christopher Plummer, Beginners
Andy Serkis, Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Christoph Waltz, Carnage
Hugo Weaving, Oranges and Sunshine
Best Supporting Actress
Jessica Chastain, Tree of Life
Elle Fanning, Super 8
Lisa Feret, Mozart”s Sister
Judy Greer, The Descendants
Rachel McAdams, Midnight in Paris
Janet McTeer, Albert Nobbs
Carey Mulligan, Shame
Octavia Spencer, The Help
Vanessa Redgrave, Coriolanus
Kate Winslet, Carnage
Best Foreign Language Film
Faust
The Kid with a Bike
Las Acacias
Le Havre
Miss Bala
Mozart”s Sister
Mysteries of Lisbon
A Separation
13 Assassins
The Turin Horse
Best Animated or Mixed Media Film
The Adventures of Tintin
Kung Fu Panda 2
The Muppets
Puss in Boots
Rango
Rio
Best Documentary Feature
American: The Bill Hicks Story
Cave of Forgotten Dreams
The Interrupters
My Perestroika
One Lucky Elephant
Pina
Project Nim
Tabloid
Senna
Under Fire: Journalists in Combat
Best Original Screenplay
Paddy Considine, Tyrannosaur
Rene Feret, Mozart”s Sister
Michel Hazanavicius, The Artist
Terrence Malick, The Tree of Life
John Michael McDonagh, The Guard
Steve McQueen and Abi Morgan, Shame
Best Adapted Screenplay
Steven Moffat, Joe Cornish and Edgar Wright, The Adventures of Tintin
Glenn Close and John Banville, Albert Nobbs
Alexander Payne and Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, The Descendants
Tate Taylor, The Help,
Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin, Moneyball
Lee Hall and Richard Curtis, War Horse
Best Original Score
Marco Beltrami, Soul Surfer
Alexandre Desplat, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Michael Giacchino, Super 8
Cliff Martinez, Drive
James Newton Howard, Water for Elephants
John Williams, War Horse
Best Original Song
“Bridge of Light” (Alecia Moore and Billy Mann), Happy Feet 2
“Gathering Stories” (Jonsi and Cameron Crowe), We Bought a Zoo
“Hello Hello” (Elton John and Bernie Taupin), Gnomeo & Juliet
“Lay Your Head Down” (Sinead O”Connor, Brian Byrne and Glenn Close), Albert Nobbs
“Life is a Happy Song” (Bret McKenzie), The Muppets
“Man or Muppet” (Bret McKenzie), The Muppets
Best Cinematography
Bruno Delbonnel, Faust
Janusz KaminskI, War Horse
Emmanuel Lubezki, Tree of Life
Robert Richardson, Hugo
Guillaume Schiffman, The Artist
Newton Thomas Sigel, Drive
Best Visual Effects
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Hugo
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Super 8
Transformers 3: Dark of the Moon
War Horse
Best Film Editing
Chris Gill, The Guard
Mat Newman, Drive
Kevin Tent, The Descendants
Joe Walker, Shame
Michael Kahn, War Horse
John Gilroy, Sean Albertson, Matt Chesse, Aaron Marshall, Warrior
Best Sound
Drive
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Super 8
The Tree of Life
Transformers 3: Dark of the Moon
War Horse
Best Art Direction
Stephan O. Gessler and Sebastian T. Krawinkel, Anonymous
Gregory S. Hooper and Laurence Bennett, The Artist
Yelena Zhukova and Jiri Trier, Faust
Dante Ferretti and Francesca lo Schiavo, Hugo
Isabel Branco, Mysteries of Lisbon
Jack Fisk, Water for Elephants
Best Costume Design
Isabel Branco, Mysteries of Lisbon
Mark Bridges, The Artist
Lisy Christl, Anonymous
Lidiya Kryukova, Faust
Michael O”Connor, Jane Eyre
Jacqueline West, Water for Elephants
Best Ensemble
The Help
Best First Feature
Tyrannosaur
To be fair, I can’t imagine the Academy coming up with a better Cinematography slate.
It’s missing Jane Eyre, though :(
These are just completely balls.
Gosling in Drive and Yeoh in The Lady seem to be missing from the list above?
Anyhow… I like the fact that they cast the net so wide and acknowledge many different types of movies.
I have to agree. They’re completely irrelevant to the Oscar race, but it’s always fun to see what odd choices they come up with. I haven’t even heard of a few of these movies! Kudos for picking stuff like Drive for Best Cinematography and Tintin for Best Adapted Screenplay.
those were the two nominations i was going to mention
I love the citation for Farrell in Horrible Bosses. He was one of the best things about an otherwise mediocre movie.
Yeah, I could go on and on and on with the oddities. Midnight in Paris nommed for BP and BD but not OS. That’s just one example of many. But I always enjoy looking at this wacked list every year. Love the random variety, as Guy mentioned. War Horse and Drive (yay) got the most noms. Descendants and Shame did well. Hugo in the mix, again.
Drive and War Horse both has 8 nominations not 7. I think the list posted here is missing actor (Drive).
I know this award is ultimately meaningless with it comes to the Oscars, but it’s a fun list nonetheless. Their tech noms are not half bad.
They should remove Farrell and nominate Corey Stoll instead. Rachel McAdams has nothing to do in the film but whine and complain and ask a bunch of questions. Stoll, Cotillard and even Wilson/Bates are the substance of the film.
What a fun group of nominees? I did find it odd they would throw so many nominations at Drive but then not nominate Gosling in Actor, granted the Actor field seems especially crowded this year.
Gosling is nominated. He is just not on the list here.
Huh. Thanks!
I’ll never forget this is the group that nominated a Philip Roth-based film in the Original Screenplay category. I think it was Elegy.
Are these the people that get fired from the HFPA?
Not only did they nominate Elegy for Best Original Screenplay, they nominated Roth himself as the screenwriter.
I’ve added Gosling and Yeoh, who were missing on the original list we were sent. Every year, it seems the Satellites are plagued by typos and errors — I see the list on their website currently doesn’t have Hazanavicius in the Best Director category, while Midnight in Paris and The Help are currently missing from the Best Picture lineup. Whatever.
Similarly, War Horse wasn’t listed for Best Film Editing in the original list, but is now. I think they keep adding to it as they go along.
Don’t mean to be picky, but you have Michelle Yeoh nominated for The Iron Lady.
This group is so much fun. Because I am always compelled to make two lists–one for those I think *should* be nominated and another for those who *will* be nominated–it’s fun to see a group that mixes it all up! Also, I was just thinking last night how great Rachel McAdams was in Midnight in Paris as the shallow, unlikeable wife…
“Andy Serkis, Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
Is this the first time a mo-cap performance has been nominated during Oscar season (regardless of how questionable the organization)? I can’t remember if Gollum or Kong or even Neytiri picked up any nominations?
IMDb is your friend when it comes to such questions. Serkis was nominated for Best Supporting Actor by the Online Film Critics (quelle surprise) for both The Two Towers and The Return of the King.
Marco Beltrami for Soul Surfer! That has to be the most peculiar nomination from any awards organization I can recall.
Where the heck is “Hugo” for Costumes? Bizarre.
Tilda Swinton? Maybe they didn’t see it.
These guys are always amongst my favourite announcements of the season purely because they’re usually so ridiculous and amazing at the same time. This is the same organisation that awarded their supporting actress prize to Rosario Dawson for “Rent”!
What is perhaps more interesting than what they included is what they didn’t. Not a single nomination for “Melancholia” or “We Need to Talk About Kevin”? Especially in that Best Actress category of 10 nominees!