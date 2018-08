After seeing this sketch, I have one big, nagging question about the Rob Ford scandal. And it is: was the Mayor actually just invented so that Bobby Moynihan could play him on “SNL”? I mean, it’s definitely something we have to consider, right?

I’m not saying I’m a Rob Ford Truther per se. I’m just saying that if someone wanted to start a Facebook inquiry into the matter, I would probably join the group.

