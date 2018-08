Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s a moment in this sketch where Tina Fey sticks out her tongue, and it’s such an utterly Liz Lemon move that you’ll be forced to mourn the loss of “30 Rock” all over again. But on the plus side, this just offers more evidence that new castmember Noel Wells, aka Hannah Horvath in this “GIRLS” sketch, is absolutely going to be a star.

Also, the Lorne Michaels cameo is simply perfect.