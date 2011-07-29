Science-fiction indie film ‘Love’ tries unconventional self-distrib event

There’s a hunger out there right now, and I’m curious to see what happens when someone manages to satisfy it in just the right way. It’s coming. It’s just a matter of when and which film and what timing. I had one conversation recently with a friend who was talking about how much he wants to have an experience with a SF film that comes out of nowhere and blows his mind, something that is about ideas instead of effects. Another friend and I were debating about why some films get grass roots support and others don’t and whether a “no-name” film can ever really get that kind of push.

The truth is, no film succeeds on its own, and there’s no such thing as a “no-name” film once you start showing it to audiences and press. Films can be engineered as carefully as you want, but the truth is that they end up having lives of their own once they’re out there in the wild, and all a filmmaker can do is hire the right publicist, cut a great trailer, enter the right festivals, and pray.

I seem to remember a pretty good reaction from you guys when I ran the trailer for LOVE a few months back. If you don’t remember it, it’s the film produced and scored by Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 and Angels and Airwaves, a homemade SF movie that played the Santa Barbara Film Festival and just played in Montreal at the Fantasia Film Festival as well. Written and directed by Will Eubank, this thing is micro-budget but doesn’t look it in the trailer, which you can see again here:

If you’re interested, there’s a Fathom event coming up where you’ll be able to see the film, then hear some live music and join a Q&A, all done on a national simulcast basis, which sounds like a really great way to turn this into an event. Here’s the details:

Angels & Airwaves is set to take the stage bringing its latest opus to more than 450 movie theaters nationwide through NCM”s exclusive Digital Broadcast Network. On Wednesday, August 10 with Angels & Airwaves Presents LOVE Live — this one-night, multi-media event will be broadcast live from Boston at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT / 6:00 p.m. MT / 9:00 p.m. PT (tape delayed).



Following the broadcast of the movie LOVE, there will be a live Q&A with writer/director William Eubank, lead actor Gunner Wright and DeLonge. Angels & Airwaves will then take the stage to perform live, and will finally debut the music video for their first single off the LOVE double album.



LOVE consists of two major components – a full-length feature and double album. The Angels & Airwaves Presents LOVE Live Fathom event will begin with an introduction of LOVE from the feature”s executive producer DeLonge, along with Eubank. Next, fans will be treated to a screening of the thought-provoking feature, LOVE, which explores the psychological effects of isolation when an astronaut becomes stranded in space, while he orbits a dying Earth below. Through his loneliness, he learns the importance of human connection and love.

You can find out more about the event here, and I’m looking forward to checking it out at some point in the near future as well.