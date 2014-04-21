Scientifically Accurate Spongebob Will Haunt Your Nightmares

For the most part, children's television doesn't hold up under the scrutiny of anyone over the age of ten. But that's usually okay because a few good elementary school memories can overpower the absolute horror of trying to re-watch a favorite cartoon as an adult. But then you've got shows like 'Spongebob Squarepants' that aim to entertain young and old alike. Which they've done for fifteen years…wait, what? That can't be right…holy mackerel it is. Wow. I'm dizzy. Give me a minute.

Breathe through it. Anyway, the folks over at Fox's Animation Domination asked viewers what they'd like to see a disturbing scientifically accurate version of and with a that many years of fans under their belt, it's no wonder the denizens of Bikini Bottom won the vote. Turns out, Patrick and Squidward would rule the community with an iron fist and insatiable appetite.