Season Finale Review: ‘Looking’ – ‘Looking Glass’ or ‘We officially have a love triangle’

You've got to have some sympathy for the minds behind HBO's “Looking.” It's not easy to create three-dimensional characters with less than 30 minutes of story over eight episodes. Especially, when you have – in theory – three “main” characters whose stories you are trying to tell. Patrick, the centerpiece of the show, has been expertly crafted by co-creators Michael Lannan and Andrew Haigh as well as star Jonathan Groff. As we reach the conclusion of the first season, his BFF's Dom and Agustin finally beginning to feel almost as real.
Having had the opportunity to watch “Looking Glass” twice, the series leaves us (for the moment) with our heroes trying to pick up a broken puzzle of misread signals.
After Patrick (Groff) and Richie (Raúl Castillo) plans to attend a family wedding together went up in smoke last episode, Patrick visits him at work to see why he hasn't been returning his calls. Frustrated that Patrick would visit him at work and clearly not ready to talk about it, he asks for some “space.” Richie's reaction leaves Patrick wondering what kind of “space” exactly? We shouldn't date space? Or, let me call you when I'm ready space? What is Richie really saying? This leaves Patrick dumbfounded for most of the episode (And listening to advice from Agustin, of all people, is probably not the best idea). It also finds him dangerously open to Kevin's advances later that night, but more on that later.
Agustin (Frankie J. Alvarez), on the other hand, has seriously misread that he can save his relationship with Frank (O.T. Fagbenle). After Agustin concocted a three-way with CJ for his “art” and not telling his boyfriend he paid the escort, there is no going back for Frank. He bluntly rips Agustin, “You don't know who the [expletive] you are.” Just the “Musings of a bored rich kid. You're never going to be an artist. And if you ever do follow through with something it's going to be mediocre at best.” Cue Agustin's drug induced spiral through most of the episode (and could have been much worse).
The third member of the pack, Dom (Murray Bartlett), has completely misread his own feelings for Lynn (Scott Bakula). He tried to make an advance once, but complicated their friendship because he'd already let Lynn think it would never happen. Now, with his pop-up restaurant finally opening, he's more concerned about losing the chance at something more with his new business partner. We leave this storyline with Dom taking the initiative and kissing Lynn. However, and importantly, we don't see Lynn's reaction. Is it a mutual attraction or has Dom completely misread Lynn's own interest?
[Spoiler: Lannan confirmed that Bakula will be back for season 2 even with his NBC pilot in the works that has the potential to go to series. Read into that what you will.]
But, let's get to the moment everyone will be talking about. In an episode of many dramatic moments, the hookup between Kevin (Russell Tovey) and Patrick becomes one of the more lustful moments of the season. Both men know it's not a good idea. Kevin knows he has a boyfriend that we “think” he loves. Patrick has already turned down Kevin's advances twice before. But, “animal attraction” takes over. The consequences of this from both a personal or professional level will be interesting to explore next season. After Patrick asks, “Now what?” Kevin replies, “I don't know Patrick.” Is that an ominous or hopeful response on his part?
And, just to put the love triangle in complete motion, a dazed Patrick returns home to find an emotional Richie waiting for him. Surprise, Patrick has misread Richie's intentions. He still wants to be with him…he thinks. Richie says, “I'm this close to falling in love with you, but I'm not going to if you're not ready and I don't think you're ready.” If Patrick had known Richie felt this way would he have been able to avoid sleeping with Kevin? In interviews with both Lannan and Groff I joked I expect Team Richie and Team Kevin fan bases to spring up between now and the series two premiere. And yes, this appears to be the main storyline for season two (maybe).
Some other notes from the series finale…
Doris gets a nice dramatic moment
Lauren Weedman's has been “Looking's” secret weapon over the past three episodes. Her character Doris is so intertwined in the gay community she instinctually throws out snappy one liners a gay man would say, before correcting herself (“I wouldn't mind if he sat on my face. I mean, I sat on his face”). But, she helps make Doris a hero and an insanely great best friend when she stops Lynn and says, “Dom's worth it. He's just…he's worth it.” I expect Weedman to become a guest judge on “RuPaul's Drag Race” season 8 and that's meant as a compliment. [Check out a great interview with Weedman here.]
“Golden Girls” shout out
For most of its eight episodes “Looking” avoided as many stereotypical gay pop culture references as possible (I don't think we ever got a Lady Gaga, Madonna or Beyonce mention during the entire series, did we?). It was a smart way to try and avoid dating the show although, let's be honest. All that facial hair isn't going to help. But, closing on Patrick finishing the episode of “The Golden Girls” Agustin was watching before he fell asleep was a nice touch. “Golden Girls” is a cross generational favorite for most gay guys and brought just a bit of levity to the previous scene between Patrick and Richie. It will be interesting if the show opens the door, like “Girls” did, to more references in season 2.
What did you think of the series finale and season one overall? And are you Team Richie or Team Kevin?
Here’s how to fix the show: the three current leads are hit by a bus, then Richie, Lynn and Kevin become the main characters.
Haha I don’t think anyone would disagree with that, the 3 leads are terrible. I mean like hurricane Katrina bad.
Actually, they should be hit by a bus as they are walking to a bathhouse of some other incredibly stereotypical gay destination. I am stunned by how terrible and uninteresting these three characters are. After all, the only thing interesting about gay men is who they are sleeping with. I think I enjoyed the episode with the wedding because the three of them were all rejected in one way or another. As a gay man, I can’t begin to tell you how disappointing this awful show is.
then stop watching, please!
Ha! I had a similar thought. Though I don’t dislike Patrick nearly as much as Agustin and Dom
That Golden Girls reference was earned! They had their first Golden Girls reference in the beginning of episode 2 when Augustin moves out and is saying goodbye to Patrick. So, it was full circle.
In my opinion, the showm started of a little slow, but eventually it came together and the 3 leads were fully defined. The acting, chemistry, and storyline has elivated the show to a must watch especially after the last epsode of season 1. The characters are very believable.
I also thought it was fairly meaningful that Patrick was willing to bottom with Kevin, which he said he needed time to build up to with Richie.
Sometimes lust takes over and not in a good way.
I really really really dislike Agustin. He’s such a miserable, cynical, bitter person. He’s a terrible influence on Patrick and he’s just painful to watch. He’s so lost and not in an entertaining “Lets watch and see what he does next way,” but in a train wreck sort of way.
That being said, I really like Dom and Patrick. Dom is struggling with that stereotypical gay “bachelor” syndrome since he’s been hurt by his ex, and you can see the distance he tries to wedge between himself and everyone around him at the beginning of the series. He sleeps with people he doesn’t know and tries to limit intimacy as much as possible because he’s trying to fill the void that a healthy relationship otherwise would, but we all know that doesn’t work. Also, I LOVE Doris! She’s so honest and sincere, and has the best head on her of all the characters in the show. Her responses are always so witty and remind me of quite a few of my friends.
Now for the love triangle… I wish I could say I did, but I really don’t like Richie. He’s too sensitive and all over the place. Its not that he’s a bad guy, but I just feel he and Patrick are destined for failure. Patrick isn’t capable of being in a relationship with someone that unstable, as he’s not sure of himself yet. Richie needs someone to be his “rock” and that’s not Patrick. Patrick and Richie are too similar, and not in ways that couples want to be similar. They need the same thing from their partner, so neither are having their needs met. Kevin balances Patrick out perfectly! He is confident, stable, and on a more shallow note: I think he’s way more attractive than Richie! Kevin clearly does not love his boyfriend and is very discontent. We saw that when his boyfriend came back to town, and Kevin just looked miserable around him. I guess you could definitely say I’m “Team Kevin.”
I look forward to season 2, and I think they did a great job developing the characters considering they only 8 30 min episodes in the entire first season. Lets just limit Agustin’s presence until he figures his life out. ;)
As a gay man myself I can’t begin to tell you how refreshing this show is. For once it shows gay guys with a degree of emotional depth. Not all of us are sex-crazed stereotypes whose only concern is when we might get laid next. Beyond that, some people might actually enjoy watching a show about normal men who just happen to be gay going about their lives.
If you have such problems with the show, DON’T WATCH IT. It’s as simple as that. Otherwise, I’m sure everyone else that enjoys the show would be more than happy to discuss the ways that the show could improve next season.
Agreed. I love that random sex (hookups, sex workers, etc) is presented as something that some gay men participate in but not all gay men. I gave friends who are saints when it comes to sex and others who are available if you get my drift. That’s life. This show has a very interesting and unique point of view on gay life in SFO.
The three leads have enough mystery that you cannot write them off as mere types. No way. That said if Agustin got hit by a Muni I would not shed any tears.
I’m definitely on Team Richie. Beautiful Mexican man. And that he calls Patrick pato. J’adore! As my grandmother always told me don’t sh*t where you eat!! Bye Kevin.
Richie is a really nice guy, but Kevin is where it’s at. Kevin and Patrick have WAAAAAY more chemistry than Patrick and Richie.
That being said I do think Richie is a REALLY nice guy and I don’t want to see him get hurt.
And yes, Augustin is a black hole of negativity who needs to go. I have hated that whiny douche since the first episode. But I think something a bit more poetic than being hit by a bus should get rid of him.
I respectfully disagree. Richie is earnest to a fault but Kevin is so predictable plot wise. I’d much rather see Patrick with Richie along with mother darling spewing honest wisdom to her blameful son.
Plus uhmm Richie is like the only non white person on this show. (Just had a totally Shosh moment! Like totally).
And boring. Kevin is boring and a total jerk. I’m sorry your sports medicine bf is a pretentious ass but that does not give you the right to use an employee as your personal sex toy. You chose your partner. Man up Mary! As soon as hook ups are not working for Kev, Pat will be off the project. Ciao, Bella.
Okay, I get it. Richie is one of the token minorities in a show where all the main characters are white. They DEFINITELY need to work on diversifying characters next season. And I completely understand where you are coming from and I understand why Richie freaked out the way he did in Episode 7.
I just can’t help but feel like there is something…forced between Patrick and Richie. Like maybe subconsciously Patrick is trying to be with Richie to prove something to himself or his friends.
And I totally agree that Kevin is a jerk for cheating on his boyfriend like that with Patrick, I also feel like Patrick and Kevin just click better than Patrick/Richie or Kevin/pretentious-sports-medicine-boyfriend. Don’t get me wrong: the hookup in the office like that was pretty damn stupid for a multitude of reasons. There is no getting around that. But from the first time they met, you could tell there was a definite mutual spark between Kevin and Patrick. With Richie, he was definitely interested but Patrick didn’t even bother to tell him his real name when they first met.
As a gay man myself I can't begin to tell you how refreshing this show is. For once it shows gay guys with a degree of emotional depth. Not all of us are sex-crazed stereotypes whose only concern is when we might get laid next. Beyond that, maybe some of us in the general populace enjoy watching a show about people just living normal, everyday lives. Not every show has to be some ridiculously over the top spectacle whoring itself for ratings.

If you have such problems with the show, DON'T WATCH IT. It's as simple as that. Otherwise, I'm sure everyone else that enjoys the show would be more than happy to discuss the ways that the show could improve next season.
If you have such problems with the show, DON’T WATCH IT. It’s as simple as that. Otherwise, I’m sure everyone else that enjoys the show would be more than happy to discuss the ways that the show could improve next season.
As a straight woman, I am totally insane about Looking. I caught parts of episode 2 by accident, was completely drawn in, went back and started with 1, and have watched the entire season about three times now–and I’m on my sixth viewing of just the finale, with many more times planned. The writing is gorgeous, the actors phenomenal. The show works for me because 1) whatever form they take, whatever impulse drives them, the sex scenes are a normal part of how the characters live their lives, not actions to be put into figurative quotation marks or leered at, and 2) the human desires, needs, frustrations, triumphs, and failures of these characters are realistic and universal. Amazingly, the writers have found a way to let us, the viewers, understand what’s going on with these characters before they themselves do. The relationship between Patrick and Richie is just lovely. In my book, Raul Castillo earns himself an Emmy in Richie’s final scene with Patrick. The truthfulness of the emotion took my breath away. And the hookup between Patrick and Kevin? Steamy, oh-so-realistic, and totally believable. Haven’t we all felt for someone that same powerful erotic urge as Kevin has for Patrick? I can’t blame Kevin for his desires, even though I hate that he’s cheating on his boyfriend. I guess I’m on Team Richie because Richie is such a sweet guy, so vulnerable and filled with integrity and courage. Patrick is immature and naive, but goodnatured, kind, smart, and affectionate. Yet how can this relationship work? The two of them have so little in common. And I don’t care if he’s gay, I’m wildly in love with sexy, talented Jonathan Groff. I cannot wait for season 2. Cannot.
I love your comment!
OMG Evie, I am a straight woman and totally agree with everything you wrote. I never saw/knew Jonathan Groff before Looking but I’m so in love with him, I’ve watched every interview on Youtube and everything he’s been on in TV.
I am torn between Kevin & Richie though… I want to clone Patrick so he can be with both! ;-)
I like Richie ,but my god those ears and that accent like hello team kevin ,I would do him boyfriend or not
I’m English, and naturally like Kevin’s wit, and the chemistry between he and Patty was quite instant. But bad idea hooking up with your boss in the office, even more so when you know he has a boyfriend.
Patty is caught up with the fantasy of Kevin, and not (fully) paying attention to the reality of Richie. When he’s not daydreaming of the fantasy, or in self-denial, as his mother even showed, on matters of class (and possibly ethnicity), he’s open to the considerable charms of Richie. And they’re considerable! and expertly showcased by Raul Castillo, whose work is note perfect.
Team Richie!