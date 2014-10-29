Beyond ‘Star Wars’: Sexy A.I. thriller starring two ‘Episode 7’ thesps slated for 2015

“Star Wars Episode VII” co-stars Oscar Isaac and Domhnall Gleeson are starring in not one but two sci-fi films next year.

The actors' A.I. thriller “Ex Machina” is slated to hit theaters on April 10, 2015 via A24 Films, the distributor behind such recent indie hits as “Spring Breakers” and “The Bling Ring,” the company announced on Wednesday. The film is the directorial debut of screenwriter and author Alex Garland (“28 Days Later,” “Never Let Me Go”), whose 1996 novel “The Beach” was adapted into Danny Boyle's 2000 film of the same name.

“Alex Garland is already one of the most brilliant and distinctive writers working today,” said A24 in a statement. “'Ex Machina' marks the beginning of an exciting new step for Alex the director, and we are thrilled to help bring his provocative vision to US audiences.”

Written by Garland and also starring Alicia Vikander (“Anna Karenina”), “Ex Machina” centers on an internet programmer (Gleeson) who is tasked by the reclusive CEO of his company (Isaac) to evaluate the capabilities of his latest creation – an android (Vikander) “whose emotional intelligence proves more sophisticated, seductive––and more deceptive––than the two men could have imagined.”

