See Anthony Hopkins strut (okay, waddle) his stuff in first ‘Hitchcock’ trailer

“Hitchcock” is the late arrival in this year’s Oscar race, yanked forward from Fox Searchlight’s 2013 slate into a prime-bait November slot. Does that mean they think they’ve got something genuinely special on their hands –, or just easy fodder for acting nominations, given the Academy’s recent weakness for famous people playing other famous people?
A newly unveiled trailer doesn’t do much to answer the question, though it does confirm what early marketing materials suggested: that “Anvil!” director Sacha Gervasi’s film — not a formal biopic, despite what the bland title promises, but a study of the making of “Psycho” — is taking a comedic approach to the material. Given Hitchcock’s own playful sene of humor, that seems the right approach to take… though let’s hope the film has a black edge to it, and isn’t just a puffball in the “My Week With Marilyn” vein.
Either way, the timing couldn’t be sweeter for a Hitchcock-related film. Here in the UK, at least, after “Vertigo” came out tops in the decennial Sight & Sound critics’ poll, there’s been a renewed surge of media scrutiny of the man and his work, including a three-month British Film Institute retrospective in London. Fanning the flames is the controversial BBC/HBO TV film “The Girl,” which focuses on Hitch’s relationship with Tippi Hedren and casts him in a less-than-flattering light — it would appear that Anthony Hopkins’s portrayal in “Hitchcock,” opposite Helen Mirren as his long-suffering wife Alma, is a more affectionate portrait.
Check out the trailer below and share your thoughts. Could Hopkins and/or Mirren be Oscar-bound once more? Or is does this promise a minor diversion while “Beasts of the Southern Wild” remains Searchlight’s chief Best Picture player?
I am not sure if it’s only the trailer or the whole movie which seems to be handled in a bit over the top manner. Though if the film turns out to be good, I see all three Hopkins (likliest), Mirren and Johanson (least likely) having a great shot at acting noms. But I have a strong feeling this will divide opinions across the board. Some will find it interesting and some lackluster. It might go “My Week with Marilyn” way.
Yeah, this didn’t sell me very well. Looks like “My Week With Marilyn” all over again. I hope I’m wrong and that this ends up being more in the vein of something like “Ed Wood”, but I have my doubts about that. Also, I thought Johansson would be a good fit for Leigh, but after watching “Psycho” again the other night and seeing the trailer, it looks like she’s just playing herself.
As the co-author (with Janet Leigh) of a book on Psycho, this strikes me as florid and unreal. Hopkins and Mirren seem miscast, and Johansson looks like a Playboy version of Janet Leigh.
Looks very much “Anthony Hopkins playing Alfred Hitchcock.” Not totally immersive I don’t think.
is it just me, or does the makeup seem less effective in the trailer than it did in posters/stills? It seems like you can see where the jowls were attached, etc.
I totally agree.
I’m excited! I’m thinking that this could be the Oscar movie of the season.
I’m thinking that Helen Mirren will be a Supporting Actress run for Searchlight, keeping Q.Wallis for lead.
As for the make up–it is cleverly done as it’s more inspiration than an exact copy.
Hopkins-“by the second chin”.
I dont know about supporting for Mirren, she’s all over that trailer seems more like a Lead Actress performance to me. However, I guess they could pull it off though if they really wanted. The lines between whats supporting and lead performance always seemed to be blurred when it comes to Oscars.
I thought it was a great trailer, and can easily see Hopkins and Mirren getting in to Best Actor and Best Actress. Scarlet Johansson looks a little rough, but it’s just a trailer. Interesting comparison to My Week With Marilyn, but I have higher hopes for this, since there doesn’t seem to be an Eddie Redmayne type of lead to worry about.
Though Hopkins sounds like Hitchcock, he doesn’t really look like him which really takes away from the illusion. And was Janet Leigh ever that buxom?
I really hope the newfound excitement over this doesn’t cause Fox Searchlight to put ‘Beasts’ on the backburner. It really should remain their top priority, and deserves a Best Picture nod—but probably won’t get it unless they give it due diligence, as they did with Tree of Life last year… If they DO give it a proper push, though I think ‘Beasts’ could yield a nomination or two that even they aren’t expecting.
It definitely looks to be in the black comedic vein to me. Wish they played that up rather than the “will it succeed?” suspense: because we all know the answer to that. Mirren looks amazing: I suspect this may reveal itself to be the frontrunner. Hopkins, on the other hand, I think will be the shock snub. I agree with what John G. says: it smacks of ‘Hopkins playing Hitchock’.