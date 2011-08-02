See Feist’s cool cover art for ‘Metals,’ plus the track listing and tour dates

As Hitfix previously announced, Feist will return with a new album, â€œMetals,â€ on Oct. 4; her first since 2007’s “The Reminder.”



Now we have album cover art and a track listing for the new Cherrytree/Interscope release, which Leslie Feist recorded in Big Sur, Calif., with previous collaborators Mocky and Chilly Gonzales, as well as Valgeir SigurÃ°sson. Plus, today Feist released the third of 12 vignettes that preview the album. We’ve embedded it below the track listing and the updated tour schedule.

[More after the jump…]

Â Fan can begin pre-ordering “Metals” Aug. 3.



“Metals” track listing:

1 The Bad in Each Otherâ€¨

2 Graveyard

â€¨3 Caught a Long Windâ€¨

4 How Come You Never Go Thereâ€¨

5 A Commotionâ€¨

6 Bittersweet Melodiesâ€¨

7 Anti-Pioneer

â€¨8 The Undiscovered First

â€¨9 Cicadas and Gullsâ€¨

10 Woe Beâ€¨

11 Comfort Meâ€¨

12 Get It Wrong Get It Right

Feist tour dates:

10-15 Amsterdam, Holland – Carre Theater

10-17 London, England – Palladium

10-19 Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royale

10-22 Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

10-29 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live 20th Anniversary

11-02 Brooklyn, NY – Howard Gilman Opera House

11-04 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater

11-06 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

11-08 Dallas, TX – Majestic Theater

11-12 Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern Theater

11-14 San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theater

11-16 Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

11-17 Seattle, WA – Moore Theater

11-18 Vancouver, British Columbia – Performing Arts Centre

11-20 Edmonton, Alberta – Northern Alberta Jubilee

11-21 Calgary, Alberta – Jack Singer Concert Hall

12-01 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

12-03 Montreal, Quebec – Metropolis

12-05 Ottawa, Ontario – National Arts Centre

12-06 Quebec City, Quebec – Grand Theatre du Quebec

Â