See Feist’s cool cover art for ‘Metals,’ plus the track listing and tour dates

As Hitfix previously announced, Feist will return with a new album, “Metals,” on Oct. 4; her first since 2007’s “The Reminder.”



Now we have album cover art and a track listing for the new Cherrytree/Interscope release, which Leslie Feist recorded in Big Sur, Calif., with previous collaborators Mocky and Chilly Gonzales, as well as Valgeir Sigurðsson. Plus, today Feist released the third of 12 vignettes that preview the album. We’ve embedded it below the track listing and the updated tour schedule.

 Fan can begin pre-ordering “Metals” Aug. 3.



“Metals” track listing:

1 The Bad in Each Other


2 Graveyard


3 Caught a Long Wind


4 How Come You Never Go There


5 A Commotion


6 Bittersweet Melodies


7 Anti-Pioneer


8 The Undiscovered First


9 Cicadas and Gulls


10 Woe Be


11 Comfort Me


12 Get It Wrong Get It Right

Feist tour dates:

10-15 Amsterdam, Holland – Carre Theater

10-17 London, England – Palladium

10-19 Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royale

10-22 Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

10-29 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live 20th Anniversary

11-02 Brooklyn, NY – Howard Gilman Opera House

11-04 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater

11-06 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

11-08 Dallas, TX – Majestic Theater

11-12 Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern Theater

11-14 San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theater

11-16 Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

11-17 Seattle, WA – Moore Theater

11-18 Vancouver, British Columbia – Performing Arts Centre

11-20 Edmonton, Alberta – Northern Alberta Jubilee

11-21 Calgary, Alberta – Jack Singer Concert Hall

12-01 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

12-03 Montreal, Quebec – Metropolis

12-05 Ottawa, Ontario – National Arts Centre

12-06 Quebec City, Quebec – Grand Theatre du Quebec

