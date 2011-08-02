See Feist’s cool cover art for ‘Metals,’ plus the track listing and tour dates

As Hitfix previously announced, Feist will return with a new album, â€œMetals,â€ on Oct. 4; her first since 2007’s “The Reminder.”
Now we have album cover art and a track listing for the new Cherrytree/Interscope release, which Leslie Feist recorded in Big Sur, Calif., with previous collaborators Mocky and Chilly Gonzales, as well as Valgeir SigurÃ°sson. Plus, today Feist released the third of 12 vignettes that preview the album. We’ve embedded it below the track listing and the updated tour schedule.
Â Fan can begin pre-ordering “Metals” Aug. 3.
“Metals” track listing:
1 The Bad in Each Otherâ€¨
2 Graveyard
â€¨3 Caught a Long Windâ€¨
4 How Come You Never Go Thereâ€¨
5 A Commotionâ€¨
6 Bittersweet Melodiesâ€¨
7 Anti-Pioneer
â€¨8 The Undiscovered First
â€¨9 Cicadas and Gullsâ€¨
10 Woe Beâ€¨
11 Comfort Meâ€¨
12 Get It Wrong Get It Right
Feist tour dates:
10-15 Amsterdam, Holland – Carre Theater
10-17 London, England – Palladium
10-19 Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royale
10-22 Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom
10-29 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live 20th Anniversary
11-02 Brooklyn, NY – Howard Gilman Opera House
11-04 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater
11-06 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
11-08 Dallas, TX – Majestic Theater
11-12 Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern Theater
11-14 San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theater
11-16 Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
11-17 Seattle, WA – Moore Theater
11-18 Vancouver, British Columbia – Performing Arts Centre
11-20 Edmonton, Alberta – Northern Alberta Jubilee
11-21 Calgary, Alberta – Jack Singer Concert Hall
12-01 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall
12-03 Montreal, Quebec – Metropolis
12-05 Ottawa, Ontario – National Arts Centre
12-06 Quebec City, Quebec – Grand Theatre du Quebec
