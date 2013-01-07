A

Selena Gomez is a girl gone wild in skin-baring new ‘Spring Breakers’ poster

01.07.13

Selena Gomez has come a long way from “Waverly Place.”

The Disney starlet joins former “High School Musical” teen-queen Vanessa Hudgens in a racy new international poster for “Spring Breakers,” the latest effort from controversial writer-director Harmony Korine (“Gummo,” “Trash Humpers”). Joining in the sexy good-time fun are co-stars James Franco (playing a sleazy criminal named “Alien”), Ashley Benson and Rachel Korine (a.k.a. Mrs. Harmony Korine).

If nothing else, the colorful new one-sheet – which utilizes the healthy spray-tanned assets of its young female cast in hopes of luring in potential ticket-buyers (you know who you are) – does get its core message across with admirable aplomb. Namely: Harmony Korine is throwing a super-hot barely-legal party at the local cineplex, and you, sir, have scored an exclusive invite.

My grade for the poster: A. After checking out the candy-coated advertitillation below, be sure and rate it for yourself at top left.

“Spring Breakers” hits theaters on March 8.

