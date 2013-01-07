Selena Gomez is a girl gone wild in skin-baring new ‘Spring Breakers’ poster

Selena Gomez has come a long way from “Waverly Place.”
The Disney starlet joins former “High School Musical” teen-queen Vanessa Hudgens in a racy new international poster for “Spring Breakers,” the latest effort from controversial writer-director Harmony Korine (“Gummo,” “Trash Humpers”). Joining in the sexy good-time fun are co-stars James Franco (playing a sleazy criminal named “Alien”), Ashley Benson and Rachel Korine (a.k.a. Mrs. Harmony Korine).
If nothing else, the colorful new one-sheet – which utilizes the healthy spray-tanned assets of its young female cast in hopes of luring in potential ticket-buyers (you know who you are) – does get its core message across with admirable aplomb. Namely: Harmony Korine is throwing a super-hot barely-legal party at the local cineplex, and you, sir, have scored an exclusive invite.
My grade for the poster: A. After checking out the candy-coated advertitillation below, be sure and rate it for yourself at top left.
“Spring Breakers” hits theaters on March 8.
I think you meant Ashley Benson, not Amber Benson!
I think she looks very sexy
I stand corrected…name has been fixed. Thanks for the catch!
i love how the week this international poster came out, selena broke up with justin,ashley is seen with franco making a parody of justin…
I dont know wat happend to her ppl say wizards of waverly place is comeing back on she gonna turn away on her lil fans she has no shame
wizards is coming back for one more movie, so don’t just assume things if you don’t know about it. you have no shame to judge someone you don’t even know.
Shes a grown woman now. She shouldnt be made to feel like she has abaondoned the kiddy fans. She has to grow.
I guess Disney stars can’t stay wholesome forever.
Ashley Tisdale did it. She is wholesome as ever.
just because Selena is in a more adult movie, that does not mean she is losing her innocence or good morals… it just means that she is trying new things…
don’t know what’s so flippin’ racy about it they are all wearing bathing suits pretty sure she’s worn a bikini on one of the Disney channel shows or movies she’s been on and she’s not spilling out of the suit either. in fact looks like it fits like those bandu swim tops normally do
whats the big deal about being in a bikini…racy my ass
just because shes in a more adult movie now doesn’t mean anything “happened” to her. She grew up. As did Vanessa Hudgens, notice no ones sayin anything about her? It’s all Selena Gomez because she was on Waverly place…Vanessa Hudgens was in all the high school musicals, but she’s not “sleezy” because she’s in this too? In their career, they gotta grow out somewhere. They can’t stay 30 years old and still playing a wizard on disney now can they? Come on people, they grew up, you should try it sometime.
Shes done her job and let the fans know its NOT a movie for kids. Give her a break. She needs to be allowed to grow into an adult… without people guilting her!
Is it only me thinking about how their skin actually looks like since pictures are always photoshopped.