‘Selma’ is the African-American Film Critics Association’s top film of 2014

The African-American Film Critics Association announced late Monday evening that director Ava DuVernay”s “Selma,” the drama chronicling Dr. Martin Luther King Jr”s milestone protest for civil rights, was the organization”s top film of the year. Along with earning the number one spot on its ranked top 10 list, “Selma” picked up accolades in Best Actor, Best Director, Best Breakout Performance, and Best Song categories.

“Our members found the output of cinema released this year to be a truly insightful mix of titles that reflect the world we live in. The members of AAFCA were especially pleased with this range of storytelling supported by the studios that gave voice to the many sides of the experience of black people in America and around the world,” says AAFCA president Gil Robertson.

If the AAFCA appreciates the diversity that 2014″s provided to the country, we”re thankful for the diversity the AAFCA provided to the awards season. After picking up the British Independent Film Awards” Best Actress statue, Gugu Mbatha-Raw earned another accolade for her work in “Belle.” And though his name has been tossed around for a Supporting Oscar nomination, AAFCA is the first group to bestow Tyler Perry with a win. Same goes for Octavia Spencer, often singled out as the highlight of “Black and White” (and pretty much everything she does).

See the full list of winners:

Best Actor

David Oyelowo (“Selma”)

Best Actress

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Belle”)

Best Supporting Actress

Octavia Spencer (“Black and White”)

Best Supporting Actor

(tie) Tyler Perry (Gone Girl) / J.K. Simmons (“Whiplash”

Best World Cinema

“Timbuktu”

Breakout Performance

Tessa Thompson (“Dear White People”)

Best Director

Ava DuVernay (“Selma”)

Best Screenplay

“Beyond the Lights”

Best Music

“Glory” (“Selma”)

Best Ensemble

“Get on Up”

Best Independent Film

“Dear White People”

Best Animation

“The Boxtrolls”

Best Documentary

“Life Itself”

AAFCA Top Ten Films of 2014 are as follows in order of distinction:

1. “Selma”

2. “The Imitation Game”

3. “The Theory of Everything”

4. “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

5. “Belle”

6. “Top Five”

7. “Unbroken”

8. “Dear White People”

9. “Get on Up”

10. “Black and White”

AAFCA”s Special Achievement honors will be awarded to Universal Pictures, Chair, Donna Langley; LA Film Festival Director & Producer, Stephanie Allain and Blacklist Co-Founder, Franklin Leonard. Motion Picture & Television Producer Debra Martin-Chase will receive the organization”s Ashley Boone Award and Los Angeles Times Entertainment Reporter, Susan King will receive the group”s Roger Ebert Award.

AAFCA will hold its annual award ceremony on Feb. 4, 2015.