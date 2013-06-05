Series finale of Showtime’s ‘The Borgias’ will air June 16

The reign of “The Borgias” is at an end.

Showtime’s historical drama created and written by Neil Jordan (“The Crying Game”) will conclude with its final episode on Sunday, June 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. “Borgias” won’t return for a fourth season, but Jordan believes that the show has reached a natural conclusion point.

Jeremy Irons leads the cast as Pope Alexander VI, the manipulative patriarch of the titular dynasty. “The Borgias” also stars Joanne Whalley, Lotte Verbeek, Sean Harris, Thure Lindhart, Gina McKee, Peter Sullivan, Julian Bleach and Colm Feore.

The final episode, entitled “The Prince,” finds Alexander (Irons) and Cesare (François Arnaud) reuniting in hopes of creating a hereditary kingdom across the heart of Italy. The latter’s army assaults Catherina Sforza”s (Gina McKee) castle, while Cesare pulls more strings in order to be with Lucrezia (Holliday Grainger).

“It has been an honor to work with the great Neil Jordan and the incomparable Jeremy Irons on ‘The Borgias,'” said Showtime president David Nevins in a release. “Neil has written nearly every episode of this series himself. His extraordinary storytelling combined with Jeremy’s fascinating portrayal of the infamous Pope Alexander VI, has made for truly outstanding television that will live on. I look forward to future collaborations.”