Seth Rogen and ‘This Is the End’ team reuniting for animated ‘Sausage Party’

The “This is the End” guys are ready to throw another party, and this time the action will be even more cartoonish.

“End” co-writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are reuniting with pal Jonah Hill for “Sausage Party,” an animated comedy that will be aimed at adults and will likely receive an R rating.

The comedy centers on a sausage who falls out of a shopping cart, and is joined by other discarded food items on a journey through a crowded supermarket on the eve of a 4th of July sale.



Rogen, Goldberg, Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir are writing the screenplay from a story by Rogen, Goldberg and Hill. Conrad Vernon (“Monsters vs. Aliens”) and Greg Tiernan are directing. The voice cast has yet to be revealed, but fans can expect Rogen and Hill to lend their pipes. It also wouldn’t be a surprise if other “End” stars like James Franco, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, Michael Cera and Jay Baruchel signed on for the film.



Sony will co-finance the film Annapurna’s Megan Ellison will produce alongside Rogen, Goldberg, and Conrad Vernon. Hill, James Weaver, Hunter, and Shaffir will exec produce.

“We”re thrilled to be back in business with Seth and Evan,” Sony executive Hannah Minghella said in a release. “This project has all the irreverent, insightful and risqué R-rated humor we have come to expect from them. Matching their unique comic sensibility with an animated film is a fun and inspired idea. We are confident Seth, Evan, Conrad and Greg will deliver one of the most memorable animated movies of all time.”