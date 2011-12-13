Seth Rogen to host Independent Spirit Awards

Funnyman Seth Rogen will host the 27th annual Independent Spirits Awards next year, lending his brand of smart-stoner sass to the proceedings.

He’ll also have an interest in the show’s results; Rogen co-produced and starred in this year’s “50/50,” with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, which is up for multiple Spirit Awards including Best Feature. Also nominated in that category are the films “Drive,” “The Descendants,” “Take Shelter,” “Beginners” and “The Artist.”

He also recently co-starred in the Toronto Fest hit “Take This Waltz,” with Michelle Williams.

Rogen, whose first break was on TV’s “Freaks and Geeks,” has been everywhere in the last few years, and may be best known for his handful of films with “Freaks” producer Judd Apatow, including “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Superbad,” “Knocked Up” and “Funny People.”

“We”re incredibly excited to have Seth as the host for the 2012 Film Independent Spirit Awards and join us in celebrating this year”s exquisite films and talented filmmaking artists. Seth”s charm, intelligence and quick wit are sure to light up the room and will make for a truly entertaining afternoon,” said Film Independent’s Sean Mc Manus in a release.

The 27th annual awards ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, February 25, and will air that evening at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on IFC.

Rogen’s pal and frequent co-star James Franco did a less-than-stellar job of co-hosting the Oscars last year with Anne Hathaway, but we can assume that The Spirits and Rogen are a better match.

Last year’s Spirit Awards show was hosted by “Community: star Joel McHale. Previous hosts have included Eddie Izzard, Steve Coogan, Rainn Wilson, Samuel L. Jackson, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Tilly, Sarah Silverman and frequent host John Waters.



Do you think Rogen’s a good choice to host?