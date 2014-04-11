‘Sex Sent Me to the ER’ feels the burn with gummy foreplay

While some of the stories on “Sex Sent Me to the ER” (midseason premiere Sat. April 12 at 9:00 p.m. on TLC) seem like unfortunate mishaps, some suggest the frisky people involved needed a good, hard shake. Michael and Josi, for instance. Who really thinks dumping melted gummy candy on delicate skin is a good idea?

In the clip below, we also learn that Josi has to call her mom before heading to the ER, just in case her boyfriend wasn't embarrassed enough. Can't wait for next Thanksgiving at her house! Oh, but do watch this re-enactment — though Josi has the more serious burn, Michael's mouth is also hurting — and the dialogue is a scream. You'll never look at butter the same way again, either.

Also in this episode, we meet Jessica and Anton. They decide to throw caution and their swimsuits to the wind while alone at a pool party. Unfortunately for Jessica, their quickie in the pool turns into a fiasco that gets them busted and sends her to the ER. Then, when Juan comes into the ER looking for meds to “help” him on his next big date, Dr. Aliasgher Hussain kicks him out. Minutes later, Juan is back in the ER after passing out in the hospital locker room, and Dr. Hussain must sort out what happened.

Are you watching “Sex Sent Me to the ER”? C'mon, just admit it.