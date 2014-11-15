Shailene Woodley may join Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Oliver Stone’s Snowden drama

“Divergent” star Shailene Woodley is about to get political.

The actress is reportedly in talks to join Open Road's untitled drama based on NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, from director Oliver Stone (“JFK,” “Platoon,” “Savages”)

Woodley is in talks to play the girlfriend of Snowden, who will be played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt (“The Dark Knight Rises,” “Looper”) according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The controversial Snowden dominated the news cycle over the last year or so, after leaking classified information from the U.S. National Security Agency in 2013, and is currently living in asylum in Russia.

The film will be based on Luke Harding's “The Snowden Files” and the upcoming “Time of the Octopus,” written by Snowden's Russian lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena.

Snowden is also the subject of the acclaimed new documentary “Citezenfour.”

After starring in this year's “The Fault in Our Stars,” Woodley can currently be seen in Gregg Araki's “White Bird in a Blizzard” and will soon appear in the 2015 “Divergent” sequel “Insurgent.”