Shakira burns with love in new ‘Empire’ video

Shakira is burning with desire in her new video for “Empire” – so much so, she starts a fire. Watch it below.

The love ballad from her new self-titled album, which came out today (March 25), includes the dramatic chorus, “Like the empires of the world unite / We are alive / And the stars make love to the universe / You”re my wildfire every single night,” for which the video gives a literal interpretation.

We watch as the Colombian singer tepidly walks into a church on her wedding day and immediately changes her mind. She celebrates her freedom by running barefoot through green rolling hills and dancing in front of the church as her veil goes up in flames. Although we never see the man that she”s singing about, it”s a happy ending because she is free to be with him.

In the video for the new album”s lead single, “Can't Remember to Forget You,” Shakira also flaunted her independent woman status, with collaborator Rihanna by her side.