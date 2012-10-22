‘Shameless”s Emmy Rossum and Hilary Swank to co-star in big-screen tearjerker

Sounds like a weep-fest.

“Shameless” actress Emmy Rossum has signed on to star opposite Hilary Swank in “You’re Not You,” a new drama centering on an aimless twentysomething (Rossum) who becomes the caregiver to a woman with Lou Gehrig’s disease (Swank). Set to be directed by George C. Wolfe (“Nights in Rodanthe”) from a script by Shana Feste and Jordan Roberts, the film is an adaptation of the 2006 novel by Michelle Wildgen.

Rossum currently stars as Fiona Gallagher on the Showtime dramedy “Shameless,” which is slated to begin airing its third season in January. Theatrically, she’ll next be seen in the YA adaptation “Beautiful Creatures” opposite Alice Englert, Alden Ehrenreich, Emma Thompson, Jeremy Irons, Thomas Mann and Viola Davis. Swank, meanwhile, last appeared in the ensemble rom-com “New Year’s Eve.”

