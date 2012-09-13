Showtime renews ‘Episodes’ for third season

Matt LeBlanc and his semi-fictional alter-ego Matt LeBlanc will be back on Showtime for a third season.

The premium cable network announced on Thursday (September 13) that it has picked up a nine-episode third season for “Episodes,” which will begin production next year in London and Los Angeles.

Through the first eight weeks of its second season, “Episodes” averaged 1.66 million weekly viewers across various airings, with 78 percent of viewers coming on a time-shifted — i.e. non-premiere — basis.

Created by David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik, with Jimmy Mulville also serving as executive producer, “Episodes” stars LeBlanc, Stephen Mangan, Tamsin Greig, John Pankow, Mircea Monroe and Kathleen Rose Perkins.

In its first season, “Episodes” was nominated for a trio of Emmys, including nods for writing and for LeBlanc’s lead performance as not-quite-himself.