Showtime renews ‘Nurse Jackie’ for Season 6

Showtime sometimes likes to let “Nurse Jackie” fans sweat it out a bit on renewal, but on Thursday (June 6), the cable network announced the the Edie Falco dramedy will return for a sixth season.

The new season of “Nurse Jackie” will premiere in 2014, Showtime revealed.

The current fifth installment, the first with Clyde Phillips as showrunner, is chugging along towards a June 16 finale.

“‘Nurse Jackie’ is an essential part of the Showtime brand, and we are thrilled with the series’ growth in its fifth season,” blurbs Showtime Entertainment President David Nevins. “Under the new leadership of Clyde Phillips, and with an amazing cast led by Edie Falco, this show is as sharp and compelling and entertaining as ever. I”m excited to get to see the next chapter in Jackie”s life.”

The fifth season of “Nurse Jackie” is averaging 3.1 million weekly viewers when you factor in live audience, OnDemand, streaming plays and people who look over the shoulder of people watching episodes on airplanes. That’s up 10 percent over last year.

Falco won the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy for “Nurse Jackie” in 2010 and she has been nominated two additional times. The show also picked up acting nods for Merritt Wever and Bobby Cannavale last year.