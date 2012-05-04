Showtime renews ‘The Borgias’ for a third season

05.04.12 6 years ago

Partially through the second season of “The Borgias,” Showtime has ordered a third season of the drama, and will deliver ten new episodes in 2013.

“The Borgias” stars Oscar-winner Jeremy Irons (“Reversal of Fortune”) as the ambitious Renaissance-era Pope Alexander VI, who attempts to maintain his power amidst  both external and internal enemies. Season two also stars François Arnaud, Holliday Grainger, Joanne Whalley, Lotte Verbeek, David Oakes, and Colm Feore.

The third season will go into production this summer in Budapest. Irons — who was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role — will return, while creator Neil Jordan (“The Crying Game”) will also continue on as executive producer, writing and directing select episodes.

Season two can currently be seen Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The season finale will air June 17.

