Listen: Sia has an ‘Elastic Heart’ on new ‘Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ ballad

Like Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen, Sia isn’t done fighting – at least not when it comes to love.

“And another one bites the dust/But why can I not conquer love?” laments the singer on the opening verse of the new “Hunger Games: Catching Fire” tune, which features production by Diplo and guest vocals by the Weeknd’s Abel Tesfaye. Far from being a song of romantic defeat, the synth-driven beats swell to rhapsodic heights when the singer proclaims, “You cannot break me/I”m still fighting for this” before launching into the chorus: “I’ve got thick skin and an elastic heart.”

“Elastic Heart” is the second song to be released from the “Catching Fire” soundtrack after Coldplay’s “Atlas,” which dropped at the beginning of the month. Also set for the forthcoming LP (scheduled for release on Nov. 19) are The National, Christina Aguilera and Ellie Goulding.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” hits theaters on November 22.