‘Sinister,’ and ‘The Purge’ producer developing horror anthology series for NBC

(CBR) Jason Blum will bring his particular vision for horror to the small screen, Deadline reports.

NBC gave Blum, producer Tony Krantz (“Dracula”) and Endemol Productions a script-to-series commitment for an anthology series. That means, once the scripts are approved, they”re good to go for a 10-episode first season.

The currently untitled show will be an anthology in the vein of classics like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Outer Limits” in which each episode is a self-contained horror, sci-fi or thriller story. Blum, Krantz and company will also continue the former”s penchant for making microbudget scares.

Chad Villella, Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Justin Martinez, also known as Radio Silence Productions, are on board as writers.