‘Sinister,’ and ‘The Purge’ producer developing horror anthology series for NBC

and 09.16.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Jason Blum will bring his particular vision for horror to the small screen, Deadline reports.

NBC gave Blum, producer Tony Krantz (“Dracula”) and Endemol Productions a script-to-series commitment for an anthology series. That means, once the scripts are approved, they”re good to go for a 10-episode first season.

The currently untitled show will be an anthology in the vein of classics like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Outer Limits” in which each episode is a self-contained horror, sci-fi or thriller story. Blum, Krantz and company will also continue the former”s penchant for making microbudget scares.

Chad Villella, Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Justin Martinez, also known as Radio Silence Productions, are on board as writers.

Around The Web

TAGSjason blumNBCTHE OUTER LIMITSThe Twilight ZoneTONY KRANTZ

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP