‘Smash’ star Debra Messing joins CBS comedy pilot from ‘Sex and the City’ writers

Still holding out hope for a “Smash” Season 3? Debra Messing certainly isn’t.
The actress has signed on for a lead role in CBS’s untitled comedy pilot from fellow “Smash” alums Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky (“Sex and the City,” “Love Bites”). Messing will play Shira, a neurotic wife and mother of three young children who must juggle her home life with a career working as a ghost writer for a “demanding” celebrity chef.
This will be Messing’s first role in a series comedy since “Will & Grace” ended its run back in 2006.
NBC recently moved “Smash” to Saturday nights after a second-season revamp failed to improve the series’ ratings. A cancellation announcement is expected soon, though Messing is technically in second position for the CBS project until then.
All details courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.
Will you be sad to see “Smash” go? Let us know in the comments.
My daughter & I adore Smash, & watch it every week.
I think this show is great, though I do agree that it’s gone down a bit since Season 1. I just feel like the intensity isn’t as strong as it used to be. I am very much looking forward to Hit List, though, so I hope that gets things rolling again!
Smash is fantastic! What’s wrong with these critics?!
I love Smash! It’s too bad the critics and ratings don’t agree.
Smash is a great drama mixed in with some comedic type scenes. It is refreshing and entertaining and a nice change from all of those cookie cutter police and investigative dramas. I can’t believe it might be canceled. New concept, interesting plot, great actors…what’s wrong with this picture?
Smash is my favorite show, I watch it a couple of times a week. Never want an episode to end. Love the show, the music, the characters. One of the few shows on tv that provides complete entertainment. It will be an utter shame not to see Smash brought back for another season.