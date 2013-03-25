‘Smash’ star Debra Messing joins CBS comedy pilot from ‘Sex and the City’ writers

Still holding out hope for a “Smash” Season 3? Debra Messing certainly isn’t.

The actress has signed on for a lead role in CBS’s untitled comedy pilot from fellow “Smash” alums Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky (“Sex and the City,” “Love Bites”). Messing will play Shira, a neurotic wife and mother of three young children who must juggle her home life with a career working as a ghost writer for a “demanding” celebrity chef.

This will be Messing’s first role in a series comedy since “Will & Grace” ended its run back in 2006.

NBC recently moved “Smash” to Saturday nights after a second-season revamp failed to improve the series’ ratings. A cancellation announcement is expected soon, though Messing is technically in second position for the CBS project until then.

