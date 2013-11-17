What would Lady Gaga look like as an Apple Store employee? ‘SNL’ has the answer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Given her penchant for stepping out in outlandish costumes, it’s always a bit striking to see Lady Gaga in just regular ol’ clothes – a relatively rare phenomenon that “SNL” effectively exploited on last night night’s Gaga-hosted episode when they had Mother Monster take on the unlikely guise of an Apple Store employee in the Kanye West-Kim Kardashian-skewering sketch “Waking Up with Kimye.” Not that Gaga herself comes out unscathed, as the pop icon’s mousy Genius Bar alter-ego Karen at one point makes the very valid argument that “people who try too hard with their outfits are maybe hiding something.” Another slice of humble pie, anybody?

Follow RIOT on Twitter