What would Lady Gaga look like as an Apple Store employee? ‘SNL’ has the answer

11.17.13 5 years ago

Given her penchant for stepping out in outlandish costumes, it’s always a bit striking to see Lady Gaga in just regular ol’ clothes – a relatively rare phenomenon that “SNL” effectively exploited on last night night’s Gaga-hosted episode when they had Mother Monster take on the unlikely guise of an Apple Store employee in the Kanye West-Kim Kardashian-skewering sketch “Waking Up with Kimye.” Not that Gaga herself comes out unscathed, as the pop icon’s mousy Genius Bar alter-ego Karen at one point makes the very valid argument that “people who try too hard with their outfits are maybe hiding something.” Another slice of humble pie, anybody?

