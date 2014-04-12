‘SNL’ brings Jeb Bush and Paul Ryan to Coachella

“Saturday Night Live” hasn't had a lot of luck with politically themed opening skits this season, but that hasn't stopped them trying. Since this week's show coincided with the Coachella Music Festival and midterm elections are starting to heat up, “SNL” imagined how none other than Jeb Bush (Beck Bennett) and Paul Ryan (Taran Killam) would try to sell a “new GOP” to the crowd. Bennett's Bush is pretty weak, but there are some strong one liners in there. Plus, why do we think it's not that hard to believe DJ Rand Paul would be spinning in a Coachella tent somewhere?

