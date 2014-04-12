‘SNL’ brings Jeb Bush and Paul Ryan to Coachella

#SNL
04.13.14 4 years ago

“Saturday Night Live” hasn't had a lot of luck with politically themed opening skits this season, but that hasn't stopped them trying.  Since this week's show coincided with the Coachella Music Festival and midterm elections are starting to heat up, “SNL” imagined how none other than Jeb Bush (Beck Bennett) and Paul Ryan (Taran Killam) would try to sell a “new GOP” to the crowd.  Bennett's Bush is pretty weak, but there are some strong one liners in there. Plus, why do we think it's not that hard to believe DJ Rand Paul would be spinning in a Coachella tent somewhere?

Watch the whole clip in the video below.

For more on this weekend's “Saturday Night Live” check out our regular recap from Ryan McGee here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSBECK BENNETTsaturday night liveSNLTARAN KILLAM

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP